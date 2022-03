The Friends of the Lake 5K Road Race and Walk, an Easter weekend tradition in Haywood County, will return for its 15th year on Saturday, April 16. Proceeds support the Lake Junaluska Walking Trail, one of the most popular privately owned recreation areas in Western North Carolina. All profits from the 5K go toward improvements and annual maintenance of the trail and other recreation areas on Lake Junaluska’s grounds, which cost over $250,000 annually to keep up.

LAKE JUNALUSKA, NC ・ 17 DAYS AGO