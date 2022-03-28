ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning man arrested for assaulting, imprisoning someone

By Cormac Clune
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Corning man is facing multiple charges after an incident that occurred over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Crosson, 32, was arrested on March 26 after deputies responded to an incident in Corning. According to Steuben County deputies, Crosson allegedly forcibly detained, threatened and caused physical injury to someone on LGPA Drive. He also allegedly damaged property while on LGPA Drive.

Crosson was charged with Assault in the Third Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Menacing in the Third Degree.

He was arraigned in CAP Court and held in lieu of one dollar bail. The City of Corning Police assisted in this arrest.

