One injured after car crashes into Dunkin’ Donuts, salon
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — One person is hospitalized after a car crashed into a Gaithersburg building containing a Dunkin' Donuts and a salon on Monday morning.
First responders said that the driver was trapped at first when they arrived at the building on Montgomery Village Ave. Nobody else was injured during the crash.
There was structural damage to a wall in the salon, responders said. The side of the building containing the Dunkin’ was unaffected.
