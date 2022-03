So, why was Staten Island Little League given the honor of being named after the entire borough?. It’s elementary, if you think about it. When the league, which is based in Dongan Hills, opened for business in the spring of 1953, it was the first of its kind in these parts. Hence, not knowing Little League Baseball would spread like wildfire soon after, organizers undoubtedly decided to name it Staten Island Little League.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO