Politics

Ukrainian forces retake town south of Sumy from Russia, U.S. official

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The United States assesses that Ukrainian forces have retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, from Russian forces, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.

"The Ukrainians are continuing to try to take back ground," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

