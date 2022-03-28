Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores

As most of us probably already know, prices across the country are on the rise. From ongoing inflation at its highest rate in 40 years, to gas prices rising ten percent in just one week, people have certainly been feeling some pain in their pocketbooks recently, according to the New York Times. So it is no wonder that people are trying to save money when they can, and this spring, the Cheesecake Factory is giving their fans a chance to save up to twenty percent on their orders.

