Gas Price

Cost to charge an EV compared to refueling a gas car revealed as prices at the pump rocket

By Penelope Min
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

WHETHER you're looking to purchase an electric vehicle or a gas-powered one, it is important to see the full picture.

Many assume that electric cars are more expensive to buy, but cheaper to run once you own them as you can avoid rocketing gas prices.

EVs are growing popularity with their zero-emission element combined with low maintenance fees

The Department of Energy says driving EVs can eventually save you $8,000 per 200,000 miles, when compared with gas-fueled vehicles.

But the Anderson Economic Group has challenged this assumption, claiming that there are many hidden costs associated with running an EV, which are not well advertised.

Here's everything you need to know:

Savings from electric vehicles

EVs cost an average of around $0.04 per mile to run, as you only need to plug them in to your electricity supply.

This compared to spiraling gas prices which have pushed the nation's average to $4.242 per gallon.

Other advantages are low maintenance fees, and zero-emissions which can mean you qualify for state and federal tax credits.

In California, you can receive reimbursement for driving an electric vehicle through Clean Vehicle Rebate Project.

Many others are also participating in some type of rebate project, and you can check if you're eligible on GOBankingRates.

Hidden costs of EVs

Although it is technically cheaper to maintain an EV, the story can differ depending on how you measure it.

The Anderson Economic Group claims there are four concealed costs which can push up the already high price of purchasing an electric vehicle.

The first is that your home is likely to need a charger installed so that you can top up your vehicle.

Level 1 chargers are priced at an average of $600 for installation and take 20 hours to fully charge a car - far longer than just a quick trip to the gas station.

Level 2 chargers are available which will top up a car much quicker, but costs for these can exceed $1,600, the group says.

Another issue is the overblown price of public charging stations, which can charge much more for recharging you car, but are unavoidable on long trips where you can't just go home.

Commercial chargers can cost double or triple the price of residential electric power costs, the group claims.

It is also important to factor in the miles spent driving out of your way to infrequent charging stations, rather than the much more readily available gas stations.

The Anderson Group says it found drivers spend approximately 30 minutes looking for a spot to charge their car.

Some states also require EV owners to pay additional registration taxes, to help cover road maintenance costs because they are not paying gas taxes.

With most standard research excluding such factors, it is difficult to measure an exact comparison between an EV and a gas-fueled one.

The Anderson study reports the reality of owning an EV, with additional costs that people do not mention Credit: Getty Images
"Our research is consistent with what President Joe Biden and the Detroit Three have said, which is, a choke point for a number of consumers is the lack of infrastructure," the Anderson Group told Detroit Free Press.

"My own experience with an EV is that the biggest challenge is getting them charged so that it’s something you can use on a daily basis."

Comments / 27

Jeff Stickley
1d ago

doesn't say how much the installation of the charging to your house will cost , provided your home circuit panel & wiring will accommodate, you still have to have an electrician install it, permits , and inspection fees . Nor does it reveal the impact on your homeowners insurance. I'll stick with my gas guzzling V8

1d ago

They don’t tell you how they get rid of the batteries that power these vehicles that is a danger to the environment.

Related
Telegraph

The hidden costs of charging an electric car at home

One of the major appeals of electric-only driving is the ability to “refuel” at home. But in the pursuit of this, some car owners will need to have their property dug up to fit charging points. Others might have to pay a hefty price to upgrade their electricity supply to cope with the demands of chargers.
CARS
WKRC

Gas station drops prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
TRAFFIC
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Six Vehicles with Fatal Engines or Transmissions to Avoid

After working on cars for over 20 years, this mechanic lists and discusses six vehicles with fatal engines or transmissions that virtually destroys the value of the vehicle and your car budget. Don’t Walk---RUN from These Vehicles Listed. Here is some need-to-know info in a “Do Not Buy” video...
CARS
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Benzinga

Ford Reveals Pricing For Its F-150 Lightning Charge Station Pro

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) on Monday revealed pricing for its bi-directional home charging station that will power the legacy automaker’s soon-to-be-launched electric truck F-150 Lightning. What Happened: Ford’s Charge Station Pro is available for $1,310 for a high-powered charging station that offers an 80-amp charging feature. In...
CARS
