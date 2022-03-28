Red carpet debut! Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey choose the splashy Vanity Fair Oscar party to make their first public appearance as a couple

Michael B Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey wowed at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The couple chose Hollywood's biggest night to step out as a couple for the first time.

The Black Panther star chose a classic tuxedo, with a twist. The Tom Ford suit had a sheen that reflected the unusual texture under the bright the lights.

Wow couple: Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey wowed photographers and their fellow guests when they attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Stepping out: The couple have been dating since November 2020, but the Oscars party was their first official outing

Lori was decked out in a glittering Tony Ward Couture gown of sheer, loosely knitted gold fabric with a full skirt.

The design allowed the 5'3" influencer to show off her toned legs, made to look longer with the help of some Jimmy Choo high heels.

The strapless bodice was decorated with crystals and beads, and accented with silver and gold swirls encrusted with crystals.

Classic: The Black Panther star chose a classic tuxedo, with a twist. The Tom Ford suit had a sheen that reflected the unusual texture under the bright the lights

The 25-year-old model wore her hair up with some lose curls around her face, all the better to show off her dangling diamond earrings.

Michael and Lori have been dating since November 2020, but have not made any red carpet appearances together until Sunday night.

The former runway model shared video snippets from their big night on in her Instagram stories.

The video included a look inside the party at the Vanity Fair neon sign and another of her beau giving a quick kiss on the neck.

After the Vanity Fair soiree, the pair headed off to Jay-Z's Oscar Party at the famous Chateau Marmont.

While Michael is busy working on projects such as Raising Dion and Creed III, Lori, who is the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, is keeping busy with her own projects. In addition to modeling for various brands, the former equestrian is the founder of SKN by LH, a vegan, cruelty free skincare line.