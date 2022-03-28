ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

I-80 Baxter Interchange will see closure, crews will remove bridge

wyo4news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc., will be closing the westbound on and off ramps and crossroads at the Baxter Interchange while they remove the eastbound bridge structure on the night of Monday, March 28, 2022....

wyo4news.com

Comments / 0

