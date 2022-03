VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – You can make plans now to enjoy downtown Vincennes this Friday. Organizers want you to spring forward for April's First Friday Art Walk. Art Space Vincennes, Northwest Territory Art Guild, The Open Gallery, and Shircliff Gallery will all be open for you to visit. The new Knox County Democratic Headquarters will also be open for the first in a four-part series on the right to vote.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO