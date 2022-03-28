ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

There ain't no party like a Dancing On Ice party! The stars of 2022 celebrate Regan Gascoigne's triumph with S Club rendition, dance-offs and moving speech from Christopher Dean

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The fourteenth series of Dancing On Ice culminated on Sunday night with an emotional victory for performer Regan Gascoigne.

And the cast of 2022 saw the skating show out with a bang as they celebrated with a boozy bash, which featured an S Club 7 rendition, dance-offs and a poignant speech from skating legend and judge Christopher Dean.

Love Islander Liberty Poole, who was the fourth star to be eliminated from the competition, heavily documented the evening's celebrations via her Instagram Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9HZP_0es2IYGU00
There ain't no party like a Dancing On Ice party! The stars of 2022 celebrated Regan Gascoigne's triumph with an S Club rendition, dance-offs and moving speech from Christopher Dean on Sunday night (Rachel Stevens pictured)

The showbiz stars indulged on champagne and beer on tap, letting their hair down as they marked the end of another sensational series.

S Club singer Rachel Stevens grabbed the microphone for a crowd-pleasing performance of Reach For The Stars, while third-place competitor Kimberly Wyatt challenged dancer and judge Oti Mabuse to a dance-off while performing her Pussycat Dolls hit Buttons.

Chris then delivered a heartfelt speech, which, according to The Sun, had everyone in tears as he paid tribute to the cast and crew who worked so hard to put the show together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KX5CE_0es2IYGU00
Winner: The fourteenth series of Dancing On Ice culminated on Sunday night with an emotional victory for performer Regan (pictured with skating partner Karina Manta)

Other highlights showed the celebrities using fun props, with rugby player Ben Foden entertaining in an oversized pair of green sunglasses.

The Vamps' Connor Ball had a beer in hand as he delighted with a performance of the band's hit Can We Dance, and was later joined by a high-spirited Kye Whyte.

A source told The Sun: 'The party was wild. It was so much fun. Oti was up on her feet leading everyone to the dancefloor. Everyone was going wild for Reach For The Stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScA9R_0es2IYGU00
Belting it out: S Club singer Rachel grabbed the microphone for a crowd-pleasing performance of Reach For The Stars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaFXf_0es2IYGU00
Fun: Love Islander Liberty Poole, who was the fourth star to be eliminated from the competition, heavily documented the evening's celebrations via her Instagram Story
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zt2oB_0es2IYGU00
Hitting the floor: Third-place competitor Kimberly Wyatt challenged dancer and judge Oti Mabuse to a dance-off while performing her Pussycat Dolls hit Buttons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VD8xm_0es2IYGU00
'Team brum forever': The Vamps' Connor Ball had a beer in hand as he delighted with a performance of the band's hit Can We Dance

'After the party they all hung out in the bar. No doubt there would be a lot of sore heads in the morning.'

Regan was crowned the winner of Dancing On Ice 2022, beating out Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt in one of the closest finals in the show's history.

The dancer, who is the son of former England star Paul Gascoigne, broke down in tears as he joined his professional partner Karina Manta lifting the glittering trophy, after wowing viewers with his jaw-dropping version of the iconic Bolero skate.

It comes after a final that was dubbed in the closest in the show's history, with Regan, Brendan and third-placed Kimberly all earning perfect scores for all of their skates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gzYy_0es2IYGU00
Champion! Regan was crowned the winner of Dancing On Ice 2022, beating out Brendan Cole and Kimberly in one of the closest finals in the show's history

Following his victory, Regan told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield he never thought he would win the show, struggling to contain his emotions, before describing the experience as 'overwhelming.'

His proud mum Sheryl and sister Bianca could also be seen sobbing in the audience as Regan's victory was announced.

Meanwhile gracious runner-up Brendan vowed he'd continue skating despite reaching the end of the show, having also impressed viewers with his moves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2dcc_0es2IYGU00
Dramatic: The atmosphere in the studio was tense as Regan and Karina (left) and Brendan and Vanessa (right) waited to see who had been voted series champion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FidzK_0es2IYGU00

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Dancing on Ice: Regan Gascoigne wins and fans all say the same thing

After months of excitement and jaw-dropping performances, Regan Gascoigne won the 2022 series of Dancing on Ice on Sunday night. It's been another amazing series, filled with incredible talent as well as dramatic exits, injuries and illness. But the three finalists proved themselves over and over, and as the big...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Dancing on Ice star Christopher Dean's family life in photos

A renowned skating champion and respected judge on ITV's Dancing on Ice, Christopher Dean is a popular public figure on British TV - but how much do you know about his family?. From his relationship with Karen Barber to his two children, take a look at the skating star's family life in photos.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Stevens
Person
Kimberly Wyatt
Person
Phillip Schofield
Person
Holly Willoughby
Person
Oti Mabuse
Person
Paul Gascoigne
The Independent

William and Kate dance ‘like nobody’s business’ to delight of Belize crowds

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge danced “like nobody’s business” to the delight of Belize crowds and indulged their love of chocolate as they explored the Caribbean country.Kate was first to move to the beat when the couple were treated to a welcome dance as they toured a village and was soon followed by a shimmying William.Local organiser Laura Cacho, 57, who danced with the future king, said about the couple: “They were shaking their waists like nobody’s business.”Earlier, the Cambridges were in chocoholic heaven sampling products made at the Che ‘il cocoa farm in Maya Centre village – but...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Reacts to Andrew Llinares’ Departure From the Show: ‘Karma’s a Bitch’

Fire burning on the dance floor! Former host of Dancing With The Stars. Tom Bergeron activated his Twitter fingers after news broke that there will be yet another shakeup in the crew. Executive producer Andrew Llinares stepped away from the celebrity dance competition after five seasons. A fan retweeted the...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Dancing On Ice#Dance#Instagram Story
Stamford Advocate

Zendaya, Rosé and Bill Murray Attend Saint Laurent’s First Oscar Party, Taylor Swift Dances at CAA Bash

The legendary French fashion house held its first pre-Oscar soiree on Friday night. Hosted by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the evening began with a VIP dinner for about 50 people at the Harvey house, a John Lautner-designed architectural gem in Los Feliz owned by Mitch Glazer and Kelly Lynch. A late-night reception for about 150 included a performance from indie band Wet Leg and waiters who passed around steak tar tar on potato chips and tomato crostini. One attendant made the rounds with a wood humidor to offer guests brown and gold cigarillos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Hope Tala: rising star’s party-starting pop is a cause for celebration

O ver the past few months, Hope Tala has been partying like there’s no tomorrow. The London-based artist’s latest single, the sparkling and luminescent ‘Party Sickness’, speaks to her desire to unshackle herself from the trappings of lockdown by letting loose like never before: “Dancing, drinking and causing mischief,” to be precise. For Tala, who lost out on nearly two years of formative experiences due to the pandemic, the return of social events – festivals, parties and late, late nights – has been an all-or-nothing opportunity. The song’s one million streams suggest that many young listeners can relate to that way of thinking.
MUSIC
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

Dancing On Ice final: Regan Gascoigne breaks down in tears as he receives a virtual message from dad Paul... but football legend is absent from the studio during his triumph

Regan Gascoigne broke down in tears as he received a supportive message from famous father Paul during the Dancing On Ice proceedings on Sunday night. The skating show winner, 26, received messages of support from his nearest and dearest ahead of his triumph, including his football icon dad Gazza, 54, mother Sheryl, 58 and sister Bianca, 35.
CELEBRITIES
Kearney Hub

Channing Tatum learned to dance from grandmothers at parties

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday the Magic Mike star revealed that he was a bit of a late bloomer when it came to dancing. Tatum recalled of how he was taught to dance by a grandmother at a friend's 15th birthday party when he was a teenager, "It was survival”. "I was a tall skinny white kid from Florida and I couldn't dance with any of the Spanish girls at the quinceañeras.”, Channing Tatum via the Late Late Show.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Dancing on Ice's Brendan Cole: Inside his relationship with wife Zoe

Brendan Cole has won over judges and viewers alike during his time on Dancing on Ice, and his bond with his skating partner Vanessa Bauer is clear to see. The two are so close that Brendan even said he didn't want to "disrespect" his partner on the show by performing with another woman after Vanessa tested positive for COVID-19, skating alongside Brendyn Hatfield instead.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘It’s like being possessed’: Australia’s star choreographer Lucy Guerin on 20 years of dance

Australian choreographer Lucy Guerin has just landed in Melbourne from Aix-en-Provence, where she has been working on a show involving young dancers, all aged between 11 and 18. “It opens in November,” she says. “I’m going back there once more because we have to rehearse during the school holidays.” In the meantime, she’s in Australia to premiere a new show, Flux Job, at North Melbourne’s Arts House.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Amy Adams pushes a pram as she is seen filming Disney's Enchanted sequel for the first time alongside co-star Patrick Dempsey in Buckinghamshire village transformed into fairy tale wonderland

Amy Adams pushed a pram through the streets of a Buckinghamshire village on Tuesday as she was seen filming the upcoming sequel to Enchanted for the first time. The actress, 47, is reprising her role as Giselle in the new movie Disenchanted and was joined on location by her returning co-star Patrick Dempsey.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

323K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy