PENNSYLVANIA, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers in the Northern Tier are reminded that major roads will be “anti-iced” ahead of winter weather expected later this week. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that trucks will be pre-treating high-volume roads in Bradford, Tioga, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan and Union Counties. The trucks will spray the roads with a salt brine before the storm. PennDOT explained that the brine will lower the freezing point of the water to slow or prevent ice from forming on the pavement early on in the storm.

TRAFFIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO