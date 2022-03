SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new company, referred to as the Airbnb of dog parks, is looking to create a safe and private space for dogs to play by using local residents’ yards as man’s best friend’s playground. Walks with Gizmo and Tango are constant “It’s very difficult. We walk them every day, a couple times a day, but they are a working breed that needs to burn more energy,” Shannon Dilley said. With limited space in Dilley’s Natomas neighborhood, pinpointing places for them to play can be tough, and dog parks aren’t always the solution. “You don’t have control over the dogs that are coming...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO