ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Stories from Mount Hope: Egyptomania

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 1 day ago

Prior to 1800, most Americans knew practically nothing about Egypt. Likely familiar with the Biblical story of Moses and the Israelites, people had little additional knowledge of Egypt—either ancient or modern. All that changed after Napoleon Bonaparte’s occupation of Egypt (1798 – 1801).

Americans’ interest in the land of the pharaohs was ignited practically overnight. In the first 20 years of the nineteenth century, references to Egypt in newspaper and magazine articles became increasingly common, and travelers to Egypt created a burgeoning market in the United States for travel books. Egyptian symbolism (sphinxes, scarabs, and lotus) could be found everywhere—from furniture to fashion. “Egyptomania” had exploded.

But nowhere was the influence of Egyptian style more prevalent than in American funerary practices. In addition to the popularity of enlisting Egyptian symbols for cemetery gateways (the winged globe on the cornice of Cambridge’s Mount Auburn Cemetery and Boston’s Old Granary Burying Ground) and public memorials (the Bunker Hill Monument obelisk), the influence of Egypt penetrated the realm of private memorialization and even the physical care for the dead.

A lovely example of a private memorial influenced by the Egyptian style can be found in Mount Hope Cemetery’s stunning Poole/Boyko crypt. The tomb is located on Pilgrim Avenue near Central Avenue, not far from the wooden bandstand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doDHQ_0es2Hb0000
The details of the Poole/Boyko crypt explained

The shape of the Poole/Boyco memorial is common to that of many Egyptian revival tombs of the nineteenth century. The flat-roofed, rectangular structure with inward sloping sides is reminiscent of an Egyptian mastaba (meaning “house of eternity” in the ancient Egyptian language). Mastabas were the standard type of tomb in pre-dynastic and early dynastic Egypt for both the pharaoh and the social elite. (The mastaba later went out of fashion and was replaced by the pyramid—a form that is now synonymous with Egyptian tombs.) Mastabas were initially constructed of bricks made of sun-dried mud from the Nile River. The exterior side and back walls of the Poole/Boyco tomb are fashioned from multi-colored stone arranged in a seemingly abstract pattern, which may refer to the mastaba’s brick-layer construction.

Framing the crypt’s door are two lotus capital columns. In the Poole/Boyko tomb, both the capital and base of the columns are imprinted with the image of closed lotus buds. (Today the lotus is more commonly referred to as a water lily.) Above the door is an engraved winged globe, which was an ancient Egyptian symbol of royalty, power, and divinity.

But perhaps the most striking feature of the tomb’s façade is the beautifully detailed mosaic work. Some of the shapes and images you can pick out include lotus flowers floating on top of stylized waves, bull’s-eye circles twisting into each other, and at the very top of the mosaic panel, vertical stripes, which frame the winged orb above the door. Even more than 100 years after its construction, the colors remain vivid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WoRR_0es2Hb0000

Egyptian revival architecture did have its critics, many of whom found references to ancient Egyptian polytheism inappropriate for American cemeteries. That’s what makes Mount Hope’s Egyptian crypt even more unusual. As if the memorial’s designers were hedging their bets, a carved relief of the Holy Family (most likely added at a later date) can be found in the lintel above the crypt’s door.

Egyptian Revival gates can be seen at the Granary Burying Ground in downtown Boston and on other 19th century cemeteries in the area clearly exhibiting the rise of "Eygptomania " in our area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrkeT_0es2Hb0000
Entrance to the Granary Burying Ground as it appeared circa 1881 by Moses King - "King's Handbook of Boston"

Written by Laura Sitterley with editing assistance from Sally Ebeling, March 2022

The Stories of Mount Hope blog features periodic posts on a variety of topics concerning historic Mount Hope Cemetery. This blog is hoping to unearth the hidden stories of Mount Hope Cemetery. Please let us know if there is something you think should be highlighted by emailing storiesfrommounthope@boston.gov

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts

123

Followers

733

Posts

2K+

Views

Follow Boston, Massachusetts and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
allthatsinteresting.com

This Week In History News, Mar. 20 – 26

Ancient curse tablet unearthed in Israel, history of the Bering Land Bridge rewritten, coin marking Julius Caesar's assassination goes to auction. Archaeologists In Israel Just Deciphered A Biblical-Era Tablet Inscribed With A Dramatic Curse From God. “Cursed, cursed, cursed – cursed by the God YHW./ You will die cursed./ Cursed...
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

This ‘Perfectly Preserved’ 1,700-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck Has Been Discovered In Spain

Archaeologists found the ship filled with hundreds of intact jars under just 6 feet of water off one of Mallorca’s most popular beaches. The weather was stormy as Roman merchants departed Cartagena, Spain, and set sail for the Italian peninsula some 1,700 years ago. Carrying hundreds of amphorae full of wine, olives, oil, and fermented fish sauce, the ship now known as Ses Fontanelles capsized and sank. It was never seen again — until now.
SCIENCE
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Hope#Travel Books#Cemeteries#Mount Auburn Cemetery#Americans#Israelites#Egyptian
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Ancient tombs found under Notre-Dame in ‘remarkable’ discovery

Archaeologists working at Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral have made two “exceptional” discoveries, including a lead sarcophagus believed to be from the 1300s containing a “well preserved” body. The objects, described by the French culture ministry as being “of remarkable scientific quality”, were unearthed during preparatory work...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Egypt
CBS News

New analysis links timbers to the legendary Pilgrim-era boat Sparrow-Hawk — the oldest known shipwreck of Colonial America

In 1626, a ship foundered in stormy seas and wrecked on Cape Cod, where the passengers were aided by the local Indigenous population and the Pilgrims in nearby Plymouth. Now the most in-depth scientific analysis of timbers found more than 150 years ago has provided the best evidence yet that they belonged to the ill-fated vessel known as the Sparrow-Hawk.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Arizona Daily Sun

View from Mars Hill: King Tut's dagger and ancient Egypt's connection to the sky

When British archaeologist Howard Carter caught his first stunning glimpse of the interior of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, he had no idea that among the thousands of “wonderful things” assembled for the boy king’s journey to the afterworld was an implement derived from another world.
WORLD
Phys.org

Excavation unearths a 1,500-year-old mystery at a Roman site in rural Britain

An abandoned mausoleum and silver extraction taking place on an industrial scale at a Roman site in rural Kent have left archaeologists with a 1500-year-old mystery. Archaeologists working on an excavation at Grange Farm, near Gillingham, discovered 15 kilograms of litharge—a material associated with the extraction of silver from other metals. This is the largest amount ever found on a British Roman site and greatly exceeds the amount that archaeologists would normally expect to find on a rural settlement such as that at Grange Farm, suggesting that the refining of silver was taking place on an industrial scale.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mystery of 1,400 year old symbols carved into stone in Scotland after archeologists stunned by rare find

Archeologists have unearthed a rare Pictish symbol stone near to the location of the most significant carved stone monuments ever discovered in Scotland. The 5.6ft-long stone was found in a farmer’s field by a team from the University of Aberdeen while they were were carrying out surveys to try to build a greater understanding of the important Pictish landscape of Aberlemno, near Forfar.James O’Driscoll, the research fellow who initially discovered the stone, described the moment they realised they uncovered something so rare.“We thought we’d just uncover a little bit more before we headed off for the day. We suddenly...
WORLD
Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts

123
Followers
733
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston, Massachusetts

Comments / 0

Community Policy