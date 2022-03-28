Fremont man arrested for child abuse

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A terrifying scene played out in a quiet Fremont neighborhood Tuesday evening, that ended with one person shot dead and another man under arrest.
Fremont police tweeted at 6:23 p.m. the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Doane St in a neighborhood just north of Auto Mall Parkway.
A neighbor said he was confronted by the gunman while driving in the area.
“He punched my window, and I rolled my window down … The first thing he told me – I’m gonna kill you,” he said. “And then he was chasing my car, running like a crazy man...
The California mom who claimed she was kidnapped, then beaten and branded as she was held captive for three weeks, was arrested Thursday on charges of lying to federal authorities and mail fraud. Sherri Papini of Redding, California, launched a nationwide search in 2016 when the then-34-year-old disappeared while jogging,...
A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
A California father was fatally shot in a road rage incident while his wife and children were in the car, officials said. Marco Lara Jr., 24, was driving north on Interstate 15 Thursday evening near Victorville when another driver repeatedly brake-checked him, his wife Katelyn told NBC Los Angeles. Lara...
The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
Fresno-Visalia, CA - A man hunt is underway in Merced, California, just 50 miles north of Fresno. A child was found dead and now police are asking for help to find the wanted murder suspect. Stuffed animals and bright balloons, something any young girl would be happy to see. But...
A woman and her daughter from Hemet in Southern California were violently arrested in front of their home in March 2021. Mariah Hereford and her mother Monet Hereford have video footage of the encounter of Hemet Gang Enforcement officers’ brutal handling and arrest of the women, as well as Mariah’s fiancé, Ryan Gadison.
The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police are currently looking for a suspect in a gas station robbery that happened Monday night. Police say at around 7:30 p.m. on March 28, a lone suspect entered the Chevron Gas Station in the 100 block of East Cottonwood Road, armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk.
A 70-year-old California man who has spent the last four decades in prison for kidnapping a school bus full of children and burying them and their driver alive has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday at California Men's Colony, a...
Comments / 0