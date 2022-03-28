ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S., UK reach new Section 232 agreement

 1 day ago

The U.S. and United Kingdom reached a new Section 232 agreement last week regarding steel and aluminum imports from the UK. That’s good news for America’s farmers because the 25 percent retaliatory...

