ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Police arrest Fremont man on various charges

By Brent Wasenius
thebestmix1055.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fremont Police Department was called during the weekend to the 1400...

www.thebestmix1055.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island woman arrested for beating man unconscious

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A central Nebraska woman is in the jail after she allegedly beat a man unconscious. Grand Island police said it happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday, at the Brickhouse Night Club. Police said they found a man outside of the club unconscious on the ground. After...
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak man arrested on FTA Warrant

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 24-year old Christopher Floyd Birdtail of Red Oak on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense. Officers transported Birdtail to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
RED OAK, IA
kpic

Police: Roseburg man arrested on felony possession of 29 firearms, drug charges

On Monday, March 14, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 51-year-old Joseph Barbero of Roseburg. As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives initiated a traffic stop on Barbero at Harvard Avenue and Umpqua Street in Roseburg. After obtaining a search warrant on Barbero's vehicle, detectives found approximately...
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fremont, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Fremont, NE
Neshoba Democrat

2 charged in high-speed casino chase

Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
SCDNReports

Martin County EMT Arrested

Martin County- Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15, 2021, in Martin County.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Marijuana
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
KELOLAND TV

Police warning of scam going around

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities on both sides of the state are warning people about phone scammers claiming to be law enforcement. Last night in Sioux Falls a 64-year-old woman got a call from someone claiming to be a Minnehaha County deputy. The caller said she had court related warrants and needed to buy gift cards to pay a fine.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KGET

10 arrested during probation and warrant sweep

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, 10 people were arrested on various charges during a probabtion and warrant sweep in Wasco. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, with the Shafter Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office HIDTA Task Force and The Department of Homeland Security, conducted the sweep at around 7 a.m. The […]
WASCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBRE

Two accused of selling meth, fentanyl out of a Pittston residence

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been arrested after a drug task force searched a residence in Pittston. Police say it was due to a man and a woman selling methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to the City of Pittston Police Department, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics […]
PITTSTON, PA
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
ABC10

3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KWQC

Ice methamphetamine dealer sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Marshalltown, Iowa, man, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute ice methamphetamine in Illinois and Iowa. Michael James Grommet, 37, must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 4 warrants: 1st-degree assault; 3 counts possession of methamphetamine, theft-receive stolen property. Julie A. Hansen. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Possession of methamphetamine. Ivan H. Krell. Age: 28. 1 warrant: FTA; resisting arrest. Armani...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy