Movie/Film Workshop to Benefit Theatre Bartlesville

Go ahead and think of leading men in movies. Many come to mind but if you bring up Kevin Costner, then some people might snicker. Sure, he has had his fair share of flops (and we’ll help get the laughs out with Waterworld). Yet step away from that movie and think back to the 1980s and 1990s for a minute. Are you going to say that Kevin Costner was not a leading man for a bit? Oh man, he put together some films indeed. Among them are Tin Cup, A Perfect World, Silverado, Open Range, and The Bodyguard. But those aren’t the ones we’ll focus on here.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO