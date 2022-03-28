ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Movie/Film Workshop to Benefit Theatre Bartlesville

By Sunrise Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film industry is exploding in Oklahoma and you can now learn about film making from the film makers right here in Bartlesville. Movie producer Dane Warner is presenting this free workshop Saturday, April 2nd starting at 9am...

