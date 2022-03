DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Rain will continue to overspread the region. Precipitation will pick up in intensity through the overnight. North winds will help push cold air south, but that alone won’t be enough to change rain to snow. We look to precipitation intensity: if we get into a heavy band of rain, we will likely see a switch to wet snow. If we maintain heavy precipitation, we may see several inches of accumulation. Precipitation will wrap up by Friday evening.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO