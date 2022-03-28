County leaders approve 90-day burn ban

As of March 27, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index showed an average of 579 in Midland County, which was 6 points higher than the March 21 score. (Texas A&M University )

Midland county commissioners approved a 90-day burn ban at Monday’s meeting of the Commissioners’ Court.

Last week, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which is used to determine forest fire potential, hit 575. As of Sunday, the index showed an average of 579 in Midland County, which was 6 points higher than the March 21 score.

Midland County Fire Marshal Justin Bunch has told the Reporter-Telegram that the county will not “enact a burn ban until our KBI is at or above 575.”

“The drought index is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture (assumed to have a maximum storage capacity of 8-inches) and is expressed in hundredths of an inch of soil moisture depletion,” according to the Texas Weather Connection website at Texas A&M University.

The max index score inside Midland County was 633. The KBDI measurement guide states a score between 600 and 800 is “often associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence. Intense, deep-burning fires with extreme intensities can be expected. Live fuels can also be expected to burn actively at these levels.”

The National Weather Service reports that there has been 1.3 inches of rain since August. That includes no rain this month. Should there be 0.00 inches at the end of March, it would mark the second time in Midland history the city went without at least trace rainfall. The other year was 1946.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that conditions in the area that includes Midland-Odessa are the worst on its scale for intensity and impact. The U.S. Monthly Drought Outlook calls for drought conditions to persist. That forecast is consistent with the U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook.

Midland, Ector and Upton counties are completely surrounded by counties with burn bans in place, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service website.