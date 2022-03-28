ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, CA

A fiery crash near I-238, I-580 interchange led to a fatality (Ashland, CA)

 1 day ago

A fiery crash late Saturday night near I-238, I-580 interchange resulted in a fatality.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place near the interchange of Interstate highways 238 and 580 in Ashland. Crews actively responded to the scene at 10:24 p.m. on reports of a crash [...]

March 28, 2022

