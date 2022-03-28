A fiery crash near I-238, I-580 interchange led to a fatality (Ashland, CA) Nationwide Report

A fiery crash late Saturday night near I-238, I-580 interchange resulted in a fatality.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place near the interchange of Interstate highways 238 and 580 in Ashland. Crews actively responded to the scene at 10:24 p.m. on reports of a crash [...]

Read More >>

March 28, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.