Roman Abramovich suffers ‘suspected POISONING’, Ben Chilwell slammed for tiger video, Chelsea takeover – latest updates

By James Colasanti
 1 day ago
CHELSEA owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly suffered a 'suspected poisoning' following peace talks in Ukrainee earlier this month.

It's been said that the Russian oligarch and at least two other peace negotiators suffered symptoms such as peeling skin and tearing eyes.

Elsewhere, Blues left-back Ben Chilwell has been slammed because of a clip which shows him playing tug-of-war with a tiger on holiday.

“It’s animal abuse," a source told The Sun.

“They’re not treating the tiger with respect. It’s just fun to them. It’s probably winding up the poor animal, who is being used for entertainment.”

Guehi approached by Ivory Coast

Chelsea youth team product Marc Guehi might get the chance to switch his allegiance from England to Ivory Coast.

The Crystal Palace defender, 21, made his Three Lions debut in Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Switzerland.

But he was born in the west African country and - in the build up to England versus Ivory Coast at Wembley on Tuesday - the Ivorians' boss Patrice Beaumelle revealed: "The choice has to come from the heart.

"He will make his own decision. He did well in his first cap for England.

“Maybe we will try for the orange jersey of Ivory Coast - you never know."

Chelsea quartet travel to America

Four Chelsea players not in action for their countries during the international break have travelled to America together, it has been has reported.

Hakim Ziyech, who recently declined a call-up for Morocco, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, un-capped Englishman Trevoh Chalobah, and Spain’s Kepa Arrizabalaga enjoyed the break in each other’s company.

The Chelsea Chronicle’s article says they have ‘decided to spend some time watching an NBA game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena in Florida.’

Sarri's Lazio tracking Emerson

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is laying the track to make a move for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Italy defender, 27, is on loan at French giants Lyon and has been linked with a move away from the Blues.

A Citta Celeste report says former Chelsea boss Sarri has already 'called him' about the possibility of a move to Serie A.

  • Terry watches England training
  • Chelsea legend John Terry watched England's current crop in training for tomorrow's friendly with Ivory Coast.
  • The retired England skipper, 41, was present to see the Three Lions squad warming up at Tottenham Hotspur’s Enfield HQ.

Abramovich - from orphan to billionaire

The BBC have done a nice feature on how Roman Abramovich went from being a three-year-old orphan to one of the world's richest men.

Chelsea's outgoing Russian owner has seen his club win every trophy available to them since taking over in 2003.

But, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and due to his alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Abramovich's days in English football look numbered.

The Beeb's article says: "This fall from grace for a man who has dominated British football but sharply divided sports fans in the process will be cheered by some.

"But he has overcome huge challenges before, notably in his early life."

Blues bidders to learn fate

The four parties battling to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich will discover which has the backing of Raine Group during the week of April 18.

The bank overseeing the sale has told bidders it intends to present their preferred bid to the government and the Premier League.

Sky News understands a letter has been sent to those on the shortlist, indicating the government will also be asked to issue a licence enabling a quick sale that could be completed by the end of the season.

The suitors were told over the weekend that they had until April 11 to refine their final offers.

Abramovich 'suffers suspected poisoning'

Chelsea's embattled and outgoing owner Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning along with Ukraine peace negotiators earlier this month, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Russian oligarch and two officials are said to have developed symptoms including red eyes, painful tearing and peeling skin while in the role of peacemakers at a meeting in Kyiv. They have now recovered.

Abramovich is currently selling the Blues as a result of pressure put on him by the UK government in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

