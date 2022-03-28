Celebrate 'Respect Your Cat Day' by sharing photos

Wednesday, March 23, was National Puppy Day, and I asked you to show us a photo of your fur baby, puppy or not on our Facebook page. A big thank you to those who submitted a photo of their cute fur baby. If you haven't thought about getting a pet for yourself or your family there are some benefits to pet ownership you should know about.
Carrie Underwood is giving love to all her furry friends in honor of National Puppy Day! The "Ghost Story" singer took to Instagram with photos of all her beloved pups as she celebrated another day of puppy love. Posing poolside with one of her pooches, Underwood made sure everyone got some attention in the Instagram gallery.
A cat wobbled her way into the hearts of the people that took her in, and made up for lost cuddles with their dog. Early this month, a 9-year-old wobbly cat was transferred to AWLA (Animal Welfare League of Arlington in Virginia) for a chance at a better life. She came with a host of health issues and was heavily matted, covered in grease and dirt.
A little kitten and pup have been caught playing together before jumping apart and acting like strangers. Pet owner Jacob was walking around his home in Bordertown, South Australia, in late February when he found his dog and cat cuddling. As he rounded the corner to the room the cheeky...
For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
Cats have glands on their cheeks, forehead, and chin that contain pheromones. A pheromone is a substance produced by animals as a type of scent communication. When a cat headbutts you, they are rubbing pheromones on you. The pheromone deposited during headbutting comes from glands located just in front of a cat’s ears.
Grace Warrior is getting ready for her big birthday!. The daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell will celebrate her first birthday on Friday and the Australia Zoo is set to throw a party in her honor. On Monday, Irwin, 23, shared an adorable picture of Grace on Instagram to...
Eggbert is heading out on his next great adventure. After charming the Internet, Eggbert — a shelter cat missing an eye and nostril — is ready to take on the world. Ohio's Fairfield Area Humane Society (FAHS) first posted about the rescue cat on Wednesday, calling the adoptable pet "a 2-year-old absolute angel of a kitty."
Sometimes you'll need to work on building up trust with a new cat. Here are some tricks and tactics you can take to help get a cat to trust you.
A cat walked up to people and asked them to take him home after roaming outside for weeks. Earlier this month, Little Wanderers NYC, an animal rescue in New York, was contacted about a cat abandoned in an industrial parking lot in the Bronx. A kind worker came across the friendly stray one day and started feeding him.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Did you know that there’s a name for the outbursts of energy that makes your cat zip around out of control? They are called “the zoomies,” and they usually occur without warning. It can be amusing to...
It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got another great cat up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. Hubert is a bundle of energy and LOVES playing with the small dogs in his current home. He will cuddle with them, wrestle with them, and genuinely loves just about any attention he can receive.
A dog owner reportedly confronted a bobcat and saved her beloved chihuahua in Barre, Vermont, on Thursday morning. Christina LaRock told NECN that she was out for a walk with her dog Tiny when the bobcat attack occurred. "The cat came around the corner and just latched onto him," she...
To what extent have you really bonded with that special feline in your life? And how can you strengthen that connection and take it to a deeper level?
A mum vented online after she was forced to send her six-year-old son to school with three lunchboxes packed with an 'insane' amount of food to 'keep teachers happy'. Sam packed her son extra lunch after his school teacher provided him with sugary snacks and accused her of 'not packing him enough food'.
It's International Puppy Day around the world, where people celebrate their best furry friends. It's no secret that Yakimites love their dogs, they go above and beyond to see any kind of furry smile on their faces. Being the dog lovers we are, we wanted to share some fun easy...
