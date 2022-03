The horror series' cancelation two months after its Jan. 14 premiere is "somewhat surprising because Archive 81 did break into Nielsen and Netflix’s weekly Top 10 ratings for originals and it also briefly shot to No.1 on Netflix in the US before being dethroned by the return of Ozark," says Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "With the streamer laser focused on analyzing viewing versus cost in their renewal decisions, the amount of eyeballs Archive 81 drew possibly did not meet the threshold Netflix had set for the series based on its budget." Based on the supernatural horror podcast of the same name, Archive 81 was written by Rebecca Sonnenshine and starred Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO