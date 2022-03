PORTLAND, Maine — After years of debate, the City of Portland has broken ground on a new Homeless Services Center near the Westbrook city line. "I’m pleased to be marking the milestone of beginning construction on this new facility as it means we will soon be able to serve clients in a more humane way that better meets their needs, thus working toward the goal of reducing the overall need for emergency shelter services," Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said.

