The Braves three-sport athlete will be attending and playing football for Portland State next fall.Charlie White seems to get it. The three-sport Banks athlete excels on the football field, was a key contributor for a Banks basketball team that recently finished third at state, and is the guy which things seem to revolve around from his catcher's position on the Braves' baseball team. But despite the necessary work involved, time consumed, and hectic nature of jumping from one sport to the next, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior knows it will all be worth it looking back. "It's one of those things...

BANKS, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO