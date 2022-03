Ma$e is continuing his latest attack on Diddy. Following the release of “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha,” Ma$e hit Instagram and gave details to his recent diss. “When I see the hurt and the pains of other people on Bad Boy, that motivates me to say something, so I don’t be deemed as a person who just made a bunch of money and turned a blind eye,” Ma$e said. “I’m not going to be like the rest of the people around Puff that don’t tell him he’s wrong. I’m not gonna be like the ‘yes’ men around him that see him ruining people lives and never tell him he’s wrong. More people on here will tell me I’m wrong, but won’t say anything to him.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO