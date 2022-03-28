DeSantis holds press conference with education commissioner

TALLAHASSEE — A conference of immigration attorneys and wealth management companies who work with international investors and real estate developers has rescinded its invitation to Gov. Ron DeSantis to be the keynote speaker at its Miami conference next month after some participants and sponsors objected to his immigration policies.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced another $289 million in funding for educational programs to help close achievement gaps, improve STEM education and boost student resiliency. DeSantis announced the funding at a news conference at the City of Hialeah Educational Academy Wednesday morning.. The funding includes $105 million for after-school...
I’d like to thank Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioners Harvey Ward, David Arreola and Adrian Hayes-Santos for their service to the city. These term-limited leaders served during tumultuous and volatile years, all the while subjected to a volley of criticisms — most of which come from residents who were beneficiaries of record affordability and economic growth of decades past.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two women to the Sumter County Commission, as two suspended commissioners await their perjury trial. Diane Spencer and Roberta Ulrich, both Villagers, will fill the seats of Oren Miller and Gary Search, whom DeSantis suspended in January. Miller and Search, both residents of The Villages,...
When I was a kid, I loved the Sherlock Holmes stories. I read and reread them all. One I still vividly remember was “The Adventure of the Silver Blaze,” which involves a missing racehorse and the death of its trainer. It contains one of the most famous bits of detective dialogue ever written.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Sunshine State is taking legal action over mask mandates. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said the state of Florida, joined by 20 other states, has filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to challenge mandatory mask mandates in transport hubs and on airplanes.
A group of Florida A&M law school students made the trip to Washington, D.C., this week to watch the confirmation hearings with other law students from across the country. WESH 2's Kelsi Thorud spoke with them about the experience. A group of Florida A&M University law students flew up to...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff Mina will be live at 12:30 p.m. with more information on the death of the 14-year-old boy at the Orlando Free Fall late last night. We will be streaming live here and on Facebook.
TALLAHASSEE — The head of Florida’s state police force announced his retirement on Friday, 15 days after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law giving him more authority over the commissioner’s replacement. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen, who has spent four decades with...
ORLANDO, Fla. — While Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law on Monday, one LGBTQ rights group said this is far from a closed deal. “We don’t think that this law will stand. We’re going to work to remove it,” senior political director for Equality Florida, Joe Saunders, said.
