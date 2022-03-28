ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, MO

Guest Forms

jeffco.edu
 1 day ago

Please complete one of the following forms if you plan to be a...

www.jeffco.edu

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Mustangs to the Rescue opening its doors to the community once again

Mustangs to the Rescue opened its doors to the public for an open house Saturday, after a two-year pause due to Covid. It's a non-profit founded in 2012 by Kate Beardsley. The free event included training projects and ride-able horses, a meet and greet with some adoptable horses, and interactive demonstrations.
PETS
WJBF

Homeowners preparing for golf patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- People are cleaning, painting, and freshening up their landscape to prepare for their Masters Week guests. One women who rents her home out every year, buys brand new towels and linens for her the people staying in her house. Many of these homes have been booked for Masters Week- some up to […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WausauPilot

Offroad cycling group celebrates 10 years

WAUSAU — Join the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition as it. celebrates its 10-year anniversary at 5 p.m. March 31 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., in Wausau. During the event, CWOCC will highlight the accomplishments and contributions CWOCC has made to the central Wisconsin community and offer...
WAUSAU, WI
WLUC

906 Adventure Team looking for volunteers ahead of biking season

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Director of Adventure, Todd Poquette stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat with Elizabeth Peterson about their need for volunteers, what’s expected of those who sign up - and why the program is more important than ever. Learn about volunteer opportunities & the...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV

Golf Classic held to raise money for local organizations

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Almost 200 golfers arrived in town for the Triple Crown Golf Classic, and organizers say it’s a tournament record. It’s not just about the sport but also about supporting two local organizations. Michael Hall put together a team with his friends. He’s been to...
AIKEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy