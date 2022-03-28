ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County sports, film commissions formalized

By Harrison Gereau
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany County Sports Commission has been created and will branch out from Discover Albany, the Albany County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced the formalization Monday, which coincided with the formal designation of Film Albany as the Albany County Film Commission.

The film commission has helped increase economic development in the area by welcoming and serving motion pictures, television, commercials, and other forms of media production for over two decades. This has promoted Albany through locations, products, and businesses.

Aside from last year, Albany County has hosted film productions for a number of featured films and television shows including HBO’s Succession, The Punisher, the Other Guys, and SALT. Production companies such as Disney/Marvel, HBO, Showtime, and others use Film Albany for location needs, local expertise, and resources. The formal designation of Film Albany as the Albany County Film Commission adds a greater level of credibility to the organization and clarifies points of contact for production agencies. Film production in the county has an estimated economic impact of $150,000 per day.

Troy and Schenectady YMCAs reopening in May

The newly-founded Sports Commission would work alongside the MVP arena and Albany County’s many sports venues to secure new business and ensure that the organization can properly use resources that will benefit the community. While Discover Albany has served as the Sports Commission before a formal designation, the new announcement allows for one official point of contact to make planning sports vents easier for businesses. It will also allow the Destination Management and Marketing Association to maximize the economic impact of sports in the county.

The news comes after a weekend where the Frozen Four, the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship, ended yesterday at the MVP Arena. “Discover Albany appreciates the continued support of County Executive Daniel P. McCoy, Chairman Andrew Joyce, and the entire Albany County legislature for designating Discover Albany as the official Albany County Film Commission and Sport Commission,” said Discover Albany President & CEO Jill Delaney. “While we have successfully worked on both of these areas for many years, formalization will allow us to better collaborate with partners, brand our destination for these specific target audiences, and land new business that will drive economic growth for the region.”

County Executive McCoy’s proposal will go before the Albany County Legislature’s Public Works Committee Tuesday evening. A full vote of the County Legislature will follow in April, pending legislative approval.

