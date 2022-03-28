3.0-magnitude quake strikes in Imperial County

SAN DIEGO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 struck Monday morning to the east of San Diego near the Salton Sea in Imperial County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported .

The quake was reported at 8:24 a.m. near the Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge and a little more than six miles west-southwest of the town of Niland. It occurred at a depth of about 1.5 miles, according to USGS.

Thus far, it appears the impact of the quake was minimal. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

No further information about it was available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.