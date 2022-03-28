ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

3.0-magnitude quake strikes in Imperial County

By Dillon Davis
 1 day ago

SAN DIEGO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 struck Monday morning to the east of San Diego near the Salton Sea in Imperial County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported .

The quake was reported at 8:24 a.m. near the Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge and a little more than six miles west-southwest of the town of Niland. It occurred at a depth of about 1.5 miles, according to USGS.

Man suspected of DUI after collision with bicyclist

Thus far, it appears the impact of the quake was minimal. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

No further information about it was available.

