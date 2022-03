Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a transgender woman who went missing in North Bay Village in Miami-Dade County.

Julia Da Silva was last seen leaving her home on Thursday, March 24, at 11 a.m.

She is known to frequent the LGBTQ communities in Miami, Miami Beach and Wilton Manors.

Anyone who has information about Da Silva is asked to call North Bay Village police at 305-758-2626.