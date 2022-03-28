New amusement park to bring rollercoasters to COTA

Oaks Amusement Park has been Oregon’s destination for family fun for over 100 years and is excited to re-open this Spring Break for more smiles, screams, and more fun!. Oaks Park features rides for all types of adventure. Adrenaline Peak is Oregon’s favorite roller coaster, and the new the AtmosFEAR, that opened last summer, is already the most popular ride on the midway! And for those of us looking for something with a little extreme, take a ride on the family friendly carousel, Cosmic Crash, Ferris wheel and more.

