ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

New amusement park to bring rollercoasters to COTA

By Laura Figi
Austonia
Austonia
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Just after NASCAR’s EchoPark Grand Prix wrapped up on Sunday night, Circuit of the Americas Chairman Bobby Epstein announced yet another draw to Austin's track: a new amusement...

austonia.com

Comments / 0

Related
CJ Coombs

An earlier amusement park in Kansas City was Fairyland Park

Fairyland Park's original roller coaster was the Skyrocket.Source: KCUR.org. In 1923, located at 75th and Prospect was Kansas City's popular Fairyland Amusement Park. Talk about a blast from the past. I still remember being there in 1977 the year when it closed down riding the rickety roller coaster ride. You may think that some of the roller coaster rides at Worlds of Fun stir anxiety, but nothing compared to the roller coaster on its wooden structure at Fairyland Amusement Park. I remember I was just happy to exit that ride, but I'm not a fan of roller coasters.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KATU.com

Oak Amusement Park Opens for Spring Break

Oaks Amusement Park has been Oregon’s destination for family fun for over 100 years and is excited to re-open this Spring Break for more smiles, screams, and more fun!. Oaks Park features rides for all types of adventure. Adrenaline Peak is Oregon’s favorite roller coaster, and the new the AtmosFEAR, that opened last summer, is already the most popular ride on the midway! And for those of us looking for something with a little extreme, take a ride on the family friendly carousel, Cosmic Crash, Ferris wheel and more.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Ferris, TX
City
Austin, TX
Outsider.com

NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell Weighs In On Penalty

Christopher Bell learned a hard lesson after NASCAR officials bumped his recent second-place finish down to 23rd by way of penalty. Bell was penalized by the league for advancing his position below the double line at the bottom of Atlanta’s backstretch on the last lap. Because of the penalty, Bell finished as the last car of the lead lap at Atlanta, instead of earning his first Top 5 of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Rollercoasters#Economy#Echopark Grand Prix#Circuit Of The Americas#Motogp
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
B106

Dig It! New Construction Themed Amusement Park Opening Soon in Katy, Texas

Here's a unique day of fun for anybody who has wanted to operate some heavy machinery. Dig World will open in Katy, Texas on St. Patrick's Day. Dig World is the first amusement park of its kind in the state of Texas and will open on Thursday, March 17 in Katy. If you've ever wanted to spend the day operating heavy construction equipment, this is the perfect place for you.
KATY, TX
SFGate

‘Jumanji’-Themed Amusement Park Rides, Hotels in the Works

The 1995 adventure movie, starring Robin Williams — and the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-led sequels — will be the inspiration of new rides, lands, retail outlets and themed hotels. More from Variety. Sony Pictures, the studio behind the billion-dollar film franchise, and Merlin Entertainments, the company that...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NASCAR
94.9 WMMQ

This Was One Of Mid-Michigan’s Only Amusement Parks

The Mid-Michigan area has always been a bustling area, but back in the day, you would've found yourself in love with some of the sights and attractions. I can say, that I am jealous that I wasn't able to witness one of Mid-Michigan's only Amusement Parks. The Lake Lansing Amusement...
LANSING, MI
Bay News 9

Sesame Street-themed amusement park to open in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Those who've always wondered how to get Sesame Street can wonder no more. Florida-based SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment and Sesame Workshop are opening a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in San Diego, the second of its kind in the U.S. Sesame Place San Diego will feature many...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Austonia

San Antonio in talks with the Boring Company for tunnel running between airport and downtown

Elon Musk envisions a future where passengers ride in underground tunnels to the airport in Tesla automobiles, and San Antonio might be game for trying to make it a reality.Board members of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority—San Antonio’s top transportation planning agency—voted to conduct a study into the feasibility of underground tunnels between the airport and downtown. The San Antonio Express-News reports that the agency has agreed to negotiate with the Boring Company, which is Musk’s underground tunneling venture. Michael Lynd Jr., the chairman of the mobility authority, was cautious to note that the agency is only in talks for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austonia

5 more unofficial free SXSW events to close out the festival

As quickly as it came, SXSW is coming to a close this weekend so soak up as much of that festival fun as you can! After a week of live music, film premieres and tech summits showing the best and brightest the world has to offer, the countdown to the end of the fest has started.
FESTIVAL
Austonia

A Halo ad took over the Austin night sky with drones shaped into a QR code

A QR code serving as an ad for the new Halo series lit up above the Austin skyline Sunday and Monday night.The purple light creation involved a swarm of drones put together by streaming service Paramount+ and ad agency Giant Spoon. When scanned, it took users' phones to a trailer promoting the new Halo show based on the Xbox video game about a war between humans and aliens known as the Covenant. To promote the show, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival yesterday, a display about as big as two football fields towered above the Fairmont hotel, at 300...
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Midland Rocks the Stage During NASCAR Performance at COTA

This weekend Midland rocked out on stage at the NASCAR race, giving a great performance to those that were in attendance. Of course, the Texas band was going to be at the COTA race. This is a big event for NASCAR, taking to the 20-turn road course to test out NASCAR’s ability on one of America’s best tracks. For a race like this, you gotta have a great Texas band to get the fans ready. The band showed out.
MIDLAND, TX
Austonia

Severe thunderstorms could bring ​large hail, tornado to Austin tonight

Scattered rain showers are expected to transform into severe weather including possible hail, a tornado and damaging winds from 3-11 p.m. Monday. With much of Central Texas covered in “enhanced” level four risk, of five threat levels, Austin can expect up to an inch of rain, a possible long-track tornado and large hail of up to two inches in diameter, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy