Real Estate

Housing Boom Set to End With 5% Mortgages

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zos08_0es2D98V00 The housing market in the United States has been through an explosion over the past two years. Prices nationwide rose nearly 20%, and in some large cities were up more than 25%.

One reason for the increase is that middle-class and upper-class incomes tended to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of this money went into the stock market, and its rapid rise has added to the net worth of millions of Americans.

People also have been able to relocate from very expensive coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to less expensive cities like Boise and Nashville. Home prices in these smaller cities can be half as much as larger city homes. Ironically, this surge to smaller cities has sent prices up in them as well.

Working from home is another factor in the rush to get new houses. People who were tethered to physical offices can now work from home and can move themselves and their families far from places they used to work at physically.

The final contributor to the rise in home prices (and perhaps the most significant one) is the historically low cost of mortgages. This has been well below 3% for 30-year fixed home loans. Recent rate increases by the Federal Reserve have pushed that over 4%, and there is worry the figure will go much higher. CNBC recently reported on the rapid rise : "The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage shot significantly higher Friday, rising 24 basis points to 4.95%, according to Mortgage News Daily."

Some buyers have been on the sidelines, hoping that home prices eventually would cool. This would allow them to get homes at closer to the "reasonable" prices of five years ago. Unfortunately, even if home prices dip, that could be more than offset by higher mortgage rates, particularly in terms of monthly housing costs.

The good news is that high rates could bring down home prices. The bad news is that high mortgage rates will not help lower monthly mortgage payments.


Click here to see which state has the most empty houses.

Comments / 28

Seen too much
1d ago

My first bank loan during Ronnie REAGAN'S administration was 21 percent secured My first mortgage during George H BUSH in 1988 was 16 percent. So if 5 percent is a deal breaker you were not a home owner to begin with.

Reply(1)
16
just don’t
1d ago

So glad I used my retirement to buy 5 houses outright during the 2009 market crash! Now I still have 3 and my retirement has been paid back with a additional 20%. Let it crash again and I will buy more foreclosures at pennies on the dollar.Fix them rent them and when the market comes back up sell them and retire

Reply(1)
9
nc user 58
1d ago

5% is still nothing. the issues is supplies to build the home, the gas to get the supplies and workers there to do the job. the biggest effect is joe and his failed policies

Reply(1)
4
