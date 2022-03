BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bubble tea lovers in Baltimore will have a new spot to sip the in-demand Vietnamese drink, conveniently located at the newly renovated Lexington Market. Baltimore-based developer Seawall on Wednesday announced Kokee Tea, a family-owned business with a current location at the Annapolis Mall, is the latest new vendor at Lexington Market. The business is run by father and son James and David Park “It’s all family running Kokee Tea; in the new Lexington Market, we’re excited for new customers to try bubble tea at our second location,” said co-owner James Park. Park previously operated Bargain Outlet at Lexington Market. After...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO