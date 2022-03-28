ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Open Hand Atlanta encourages the community to dine-in and give back for Dining Out For Life, April 27

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3Bgi_0es2D0By00
open hand

– Annual fundraising event Dining Out For Life returns April 27 to support Open Hand Atlanta. Atlantans are encouraged to dine-in at one of the more than 50 participating restaurants or enjoy take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery.

Since 1993, Atlanta-area restaurants have joined together in raising over $3 million in support of Open Hand’s mission to provide community members with healthy meals and nutrition education. Every year, thousands of supporters have dined out for breakfast, lunch and dinner with the knowledge that participating restaurants would donate a portion of their bill to help Open Hand provide nearly 5,000 nutritious meals daily and support their neighbors battling chronic disease and disability to live healthier, more independent lives.

With recent hardships that continue to affect Atlanta’s food service industry, Dining Out For Life’s generous partner restaurants may not be able to give 25% as in years past, but they are committed to giving what they can to support the cause. With this in mind, restaurant-goers are encouraged to consider making a donation of their own on the restaurants’ behalf. This year’s restaurants include Atlanta favorites such as Guac y Margy’s, The General Muir, Local Three, Max Lager’s, Agave and more. A full list of participating restaurant partners can be found here.

This year, Subaru— a longtime supporter and presenting sponsor of Dining Out For Life— and the national Dining Out For Life leadership has selected Atlanta as a spotlight city. National Dining Out for Life spokesperson Mondo Guerra from Project Runway will be in town to promote the local program and spread awareness about the importance of volunteerism.

Ways to Support Open Hand:

• Donate to Open Hand online at https://donate.openhandatlanta.org/ge/dofl2022

• Connect with Open Hand via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and share posts, information and more.

• Enjoy restaurant dine-in or takeout on April 27.

For more information on Dining Out For Life and Open Hand, as well as to stay up-to-date on events and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.diningoutforoh.org and www.openhandatlanta.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eater

14 Essential Restaurants for Halal Dining Around Atlanta

Halal is an Arabic word referring to what is permissible under Islamic law. When used in terms of food, halal applies to the dietary guidelines surrounding the preparation and consumption of food for those who follow the religion of Islam. Pork isn’t permitted (considered a forbidden food, or “haram” in Arabic), and Islamic law requires all other animals being prepared for consumption to be humanely slaughtered. Anything containing alcohol is also not permitted for consumption under halal guidelines. Atlanta is home to a number of restaurants offering halal food on the menu, from burgers, wings, and shawarma to lamb biryani, fried chicken sandwiches, and birria tacos.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Cultivate Food & Coffee set to join The Battery Atlanta, along with YogaSix

Braves Development Company is set to welcome modern eatery Cultivate Food & Coffee and acclaimed yoga studio YogaSix this spring. Savi Provisions, an organic foods, fine wine and spirits destination, and neighborhood pub Mac McGee also recently opened in The Battery Atlanta. The momentum of the year-round entertainment hub continues to thrive as new concepts join the Cobb County lifestyle destination.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Savannah to host Sham-rockin’ Celebration, March 12

Tanger Outlets Savannah is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its annual Sham-rockin’ Celebration presented by T-Mobile and Community Sponsors Step One Automotive Group and Mountain High Outfitters on March 12 from 2-4 p.m. Guests are invited to enter an afternoon of festivities, featuring Irish music; a mini parade through the center led by Ginger and Lucky Leprechaun; a festive photo booth; a cookie decorating station; and more!
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Ledger Independent

Dining To Make A Difference returns

While these last two years have proven to be incredibly trying for all of us, we have found that our work was even more vital to our community, as home isn’t a safe place for everyone. Being quarantined at home wasn’t easy for anyone, but isolation in a home...
MAYSVILLE, KY
Atlanta News

Girl Scout Coding Workshop Programming at Children's Museum of Atlanta

During Session B, the Museum will offer special Girl Scout coding activities. Girl Scouts can visit the Stage, Science Bar and Innovation Station to complete all of the requirements for the Coding for Good: Coding Basics badge for both Brownie and Daisy scout levels. On the Stage, guests can enjoy a Magic Card Flip and Dance Off at 2 p.m., where they will learn about Grace Hopper, parity bits, computer comments and more. The Innovation Station will feature pixel art and allow little ones to explore sorting algorithms while learning about influential computer scientists and mathematicians, including Annie Easley and Eva Tardos. Girl Scouts can put their coding skills to the test at the Science Bar as they learn about programmers Yoky Matsuoka and Ada Lovelace.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Hand#Dine#Nutrition Education#Food Drink#Charity#Atlantans#Dining Out For Life#Guac Y Margy#The General Muir#Agave
Atlanta News

The Battery Atlanta Savors the Start of Spring with Packed March Programming

Atlantans wanting to enjoy the warmer weather this month are in luck. The Battery Atlanta has lined up a March schedule packed with fun events for everyone to enjoy. From Jazz brunches at C. Ellet’s to the return of Yoga series, the destination welcomes guests to start the season off on the right foot. All month long, tenants are preparing for the arrival of spring with memorable events to bring friends and families together – from St. Patrick’s Day festivities to live music at the Coca-Cola Roxy!
ATLANTA, GA
WTHI

Local program helping with food insecurity

"I think that there's something all of us can do to help" Local program helps fight food insecurity. According to Feeding America, one in seven children is facing food insecurity. Now one local food program is hoping to help eliminate that from their community.
CHARITIES
Atlanta News

Spring Family Fun Weekend Celebration & Sales at Tanger Outlets

Head to Tanger for the latest Spring Styles and Incredible Savings during our Spring Savings Event 4/15/2022 - 4/17/2022. Brighter days are here and so are the latest styles and trends for the whole family. New arrivals are springing up daily from the brands you love at the savings you want! Tanger has all you need to freshen up your Spring. Discover Outdoor Shopping and In Style Savings every day!
SHOPPING
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Lancaster Announces Spring Extravaganza Sale and Family Photos

Tanger Outlets Lancaster welcomes shoppers to kick-off the season with Spring Family Photos and a Spring Extravaganza Sale. The Spring Family Photos are presented by River Street Sweet Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. Photos will be taken by Laura Fisher Photography and located at Shopper Services in suite 312. For a $25 sitting fee, each family will receive 10-15 minutes in the photo studio with photo packages starting at $25. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will also be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. Families who check-in will receive a swag bag and plush bunny.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
KSST Radio

Dining Out With Diabetes

By JOHANNA HICKS, Texas AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The title actually has two meanings: 1) for persons who have diabetes, they take diabetes with them when dining out; 2) for persons with diabetes, there are some tips for dining out. When eating out, you do have choices. The following tips for eating healthfully in restaurants are based on suggestions from the National Diabetes Education Program.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Inflation causing East Texans to cut back on movies, dining out

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Many East Texans are on tight budgets these days because of high fuel and food prices, and are looking for areas to cut spending. A packed parking area of downtown Longview means good business for places like Roma’s Italian Kitchen and Judd’s Downtown Cafe.
LONGVIEW, TX
L.A. Weekly

Dine LA Spring Restaurant Week Is Back In April

Spring 2022 Dine LA Restaurant Week returns starting on Friday, April 1. The 15-day event supports 200 local restaurateurs and chefs who will be offering specially priced menus available for lunch and dinner for $15 to $65+. Newcomers this year include Downtown Los Angeles hotspot Yangban Society, Fanny’s at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Dine like an Italian with three authentic recipes from a real life nonna

Manchester isn’t known for its sunny weather, but that doesn’t mean you can’t at least pretend like you’re dining on an Italian piazza in the blistering heat. Inspired by his mum, his nonna and his family’s cooking back in Naples, Maurizio Cecco and his wife Claire have been bringing high quality, authentic Italian produce to central Manchester since 2011. What started as a deli in the Corn Exchange a decade ago quickly turned into a mozzarella bar and restaurant downstairs (yes, you read that correctly, a mozzarella bar...), and then the Salvi brand was born. They even run Manchester’s Festa...
RECIPES
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Deer Park Announces Spring Family Photos and Easter Bunny Moments, Beginning March 18

Tanger Outlets Deer Park welcomes shoppers to kick-off the season with Spring Family Photos and Easter Bunny Moments, sponsored by Selfie Clubhouse. Shoppers can take a picture with the Easter Bunny or upgrade their photo album with new family pictures. Guests will have the option of various backdrops and props with packages starting at $39.95. The event will be held in Suite 1118 across from Yankee Candle.
DEER PARK, NY
Vogue

“So Much Of Life Happens In Restaurants”: One Debut Author’s Love Letter To Dining Out

Like many Brits born in the mid-eighties, my earliest memory of dining in a “proper” restaurant was Pizza Hut. Ours was on Eltham High Street in south-east London, and it was my grandparents who took my siblings and me there – a special treat, every now and then. My granddad was a Communist-leaning docker who felt uncomfortable with anyone serving him, so of course he loved Pizza Hut, with its all-you-can-eat, serve yourself buffet. I hated pizza as a child, but who cared when you could eat a bowl of creamy potatoes, coleslaw, sweetcorn, croutons and bacon bits and call it a “salad”. I looked forward to nothing more than these early evening meals, the time spent with my nan and granddad, the crayons and colouring-in, the queuing for the Ice Cream Factory.
RESTAURANTS
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
584
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy