Robert Saleh on next steps for Wilson: ‘Love to see Zach own the playbook at a faster clip’

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Robert Saleh wants Zach Wilson to master the playbook and play freely his second year as the Jets’ QB1.

“Love to see Zach own the playbook at a faster clip. Not that he wasn’t. Typical rookie learning curve,” Saleh said Monday from the NFL owner’s meetings at The Breakers Resort. “We’re really looking for that recall, the fundamentals, all the different stuff that we’re looking for, that’s all going to come. For OTAs, really looking for him to take that step in the right direction. With regards to playbook football, one on one, absorbing the scheme so you can play a lot faster.”

Wilson threw for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 55% of his passes during his rookie campaign last season.

Saleh attributed a lot of Wilson’s issues to overthinking the scheme, which explained a few of his inaccurate passes. Saleh said he believes when Wilson is playing free of thoughts, his supreme talent flashes.

“When you see some of the errant throws that he had, that’s indecision and overthinking the scheme,” Saleh said. “So hopefully he comes back this year, masters that aspect of it. A lot of people saw that when his feet were right and his eyes were right and he knew the play exactly the way it needed to be run, he would grip it in there. And you were like, ‘wow, there’s the throw.’”

Through Wilson’s first year it was obvious he possessed the arm talent and the athleticism required to be a franchise quarterback, it was his mental game that held him back.

The Jets are banking on Wilson significantly improving in that aspect.

“It’s just the learning curve of football. I’ve always said I learned a long time ago from Gus Bradley that football is in three categories,” Saleh said. “You got 101, 301, and 501. The 301 aspect is your fundamentals and techniques. The 501 is your ability to understand the other side of the ball. But just like college, you can’t get to the 301 level until you master 101, which is scheme. ... So just creating more opportunities to have those situations for him. And that starts with 101.”

UPDATE ON MEKHI AND CARL

Mekhi Becton (knee) and Carl Lawson (Achilles) missed the majority of the 2021-22 season due to injury. Lawson suffered his injury during joint practices of OTAs and Becton injured his knee during Week 1 of the season against the Panthers.

Becton’s initial diagnosis was four to eight weeks, but he never returned to the football field. Saleh was optimistic about Becton’s return for offseason training this year and said the former first round pick has been rehabbing well.

“We’ve been in constant communication with him,” Saleh said. “Feel like he’s doing a really good job, really excited to see him come back and he’s putting in the work,” Saleh said. “It’s not easy going through what he’s going through, and I’ll speak for him. I do know when he does come back, he’s gonna be a ball of butcher knives. I’m really excited to get him back.”

Lawson is expected to be ready by training camp, but don’t expect to see Lawson practicing much during OTAs. The Jets don’t want to rush his recovery.