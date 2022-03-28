ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Robert Saleh on next steps for Wilson: ‘Love to see Zach own the playbook at a faster clip’

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Robert Saleh wants Zach Wilson to master the playbook and play freely his second year as the Jets’ QB1.

“Love to see Zach own the playbook at a faster clip. Not that he wasn’t. Typical rookie learning curve,” Saleh said Monday from the NFL owner’s meetings at The Breakers Resort. “We’re really looking for that recall, the fundamentals, all the different stuff that we’re looking for, that’s all going to come. For OTAs, really looking for him to take that step in the right direction. With regards to playbook football, one on one, absorbing the scheme so you can play a lot faster.”

Wilson threw for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 55% of his passes during his rookie campaign last season.

Saleh attributed a lot of Wilson’s issues to overthinking the scheme, which explained a few of his inaccurate passes. Saleh said he believes when Wilson is playing free of thoughts, his supreme talent flashes.

“When you see some of the errant throws that he had, that’s indecision and overthinking the scheme,” Saleh said. “So hopefully he comes back this year, masters that aspect of it. A lot of people saw that when his feet were right and his eyes were right and he knew the play exactly the way it needed to be run, he would grip it in there. And you were like, ‘wow, there’s the throw.’”

Through Wilson’s first year it was obvious he possessed the arm talent and the athleticism required to be a franchise quarterback, it was his mental game that held him back.

The Jets are banking on Wilson significantly improving in that aspect.

“It’s just the learning curve of football. I’ve always said I learned a long time ago from Gus Bradley that football is in three categories,” Saleh said. “You got 101, 301, and 501. The 301 aspect is your fundamentals and techniques. The 501 is your ability to understand the other side of the ball. But just like college, you can’t get to the 301 level until you master 101, which is scheme. ... So just creating more opportunities to have those situations for him. And that starts with 101.”

UPDATE ON MEKHI AND CARL

Mekhi Becton (knee) and Carl Lawson (Achilles) missed the majority of the 2021-22 season due to injury. Lawson suffered his injury during joint practices of OTAs and Becton injured his knee during Week 1 of the season against the Panthers.

Becton’s initial diagnosis was four to eight weeks, but he never returned to the football field. Saleh was optimistic about Becton’s return for offseason training this year and said the former first round pick has been rehabbing well.

“We’ve been in constant communication with him,” Saleh said. “Feel like he’s doing a really good job, really excited to see him come back and he’s putting in the work,” Saleh said. “It’s not easy going through what he’s going through, and I’ll speak for him. I do know when he does come back, he’s gonna be a ball of butcher knives. I’m really excited to get him back.”

Lawson is expected to be ready by training camp, but don’t expect to see Lawson practicing much during OTAs. The Jets don’t want to rush his recovery.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Are Eyeing Blockbuster Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New York Jets have yet to add a wide receiver this offseason other than re-signing Braxton Berrios. But they’re hoping to fix that with some kind of blockbuster trade in the near future. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, the Jets are “keeping an eye” on wide...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mekhi
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ big plans for Russell Wilson in 2022, per Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos made a huge splash in trading for Russell Wilson this offseason, and now they’re hard at work trying to formulate an offense best-tailored to their new superstar quarterback. New head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be starting his tenure in Denver alongside Wilson, and he revealed he has some big plans for how to get the star QB off to a hot start in the Mile High City. Per Mike Klis, Hackett said Sunday that the offense will be built around Russ’ strengths and “what Russell likes to do.”
NFL
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playbook#American Football#Jets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Robert Saleh's NFL owners meetings presser

Robert Saleh spoke to reporters for the first time since the NFL Scouting Combine while at the NFL Annual League Meeting in Florida on Monday. He discussed the Jets’ offseason and draft plans, Zach Wilson’s development, a big position switch, and more on Monday. Here are five takeaways from Saleh’s post-free agency press conference.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Actively Seeking Another Big Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will look awfully different next season, that’s for sure. Last week, the Chiefs shocked the NFL world by sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks. Shortly after that trade was finalized, they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur reveals biggest need after losing Davante Adams to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers obviously lost a huge part of their offense when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did Green Bay lose their go-to wideout, but they also lost their primary deep threat in Marqez Valdes-Scantling, who bolted for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. It’s clear that the Packers could use another wide receiver. But what kind of receiver? Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about the wide receiver room at the NFL owners meetings and revealed exactly what Green Bay is looking for after losing Adams and Valdes-Scantling, via ESPN.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The plan for Taysom Hill with Jameis Winston back on Saints

Taysom Hill filled in as the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 after Jameis Winston went down with a torn ACL midway through the season. Hill struggled as a passer, putting up a woeful 75.4 quarterback rating while still showing some effectiveness as a runner. With Winston...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets sign former 49ers, Raiders DE Solomon Thomas

Another former 49er is joining the Jets. New York is signing DE Soloman Thomas to a one-year deal, per multiple reports. The move reunites Thomas, 26, with Robert Saleh, who coached Thomas from 2017-2020 with the 49ers. Thomas spent the 2021 season with the Raiders. The 49ers drafted Thomas third...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Brian Daboll offers positive update on Daniel Jones' neck injury

One of the issues surrounding the New York Giants’ decision to stick with fourth-year former first rounder Daniel Jones as quarterback this season was his health. Jones missed the final six games of last season with a neck injury and there was no clarity on his ailment. Even as Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll took over for Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman, uncertainty lingered.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Browns’ Latest Plan For Baker Mayfield Revealed

Baker Mayfield is still a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, despite the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson. Some expect the team to soon trade the former No. 1 overall pick. However, a new report indicates the Browns want to keep Mayfield on the roster, perhaps all the way through the 2022 season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robert Saleh on John Benton's DUI arrest: 'It’s a great lesson for everybody'

Jets offensive line coach John Benton was arrested and charged with DUI in New Jersey earlier this March. Benton was pulled over by New Jersey State Police on I-287 in Morristown just before midnight for a motor vehicle violation, according to the New York Post. State troopers suspected he was under the influence and arrested him on a DUI charge. A police spokesman told The Post that Benton was processed and released.
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy