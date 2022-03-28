ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Brice Pledges To Throw A Party On 2022 Tour With His 'Good Buddies'

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Lee Brice is hitting the road this year, and he recruited a few other country artists to join him on the “Label Me Proud” Tour. Shows are set to kick off in June, and Brice is gearing up to throw “one hell of a party,” a press release announcing the tour promised.

“Man, it feels good to announce this tour! It’s been a while since we’ve all been back out on the road and to have my good buddies, Michael Ray and Jackson Dean , join me is a blessing,” Brice said in a statement. “Can’t wait to be back in all these places I’ve grown to love over the years with fans that are bar none the best ones out there! See y’all this summer!”

Brice added in a caption on Instagram that Tim Montana and Tyler Farr are also set to perform on the “Label Me Proud” Tour. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday (April 1) at 10 a.m.

The “Parking Lot Party” singer has long proved that he knows how to throw a party . One of his latest music videos proves it, as a crowd dances the night away at an exhilarating wedding reception as Brice sings “Soul.” His latest album Hey World also includes “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One Of Them Girls,” “Memory I Don’t Mess With” and other fan-favorites. See his list of tour dates below:

6.2.22 — Hampton Beach, NH*

6.3.22 — Bridgeport, CT*

6.9.22 — Kearney, NE*

6.11.22 — Maryland Heights, MO*

6.16.22 — Toledo, OH**

6.17.22 — Ft. Wayne, IN**

6.18.22 — Sterling Heights, MI**

7.8.22 — Washington, D.C.**

8.11.22 — Pensacola, FL*

8.12.22 — St. Augustine, FL*

8.13.22 — Boca Raton, FL*

8.25.22 — Huntington, WV*

8.26.22 — Johnson City, TN*

8.27.22 — Chattanooga, TN*

9.8.22 — Charlottesville, VA*

9.9.22 — Youngstown, OH*

9.10.22 — Raleigh, NC*

9.15.22 — Cape Girardeau, MO*

9.16.22 — Cincinnati, OH*

9.17.22 — Indianapolis, IN*

9.22.22 — Jonesboro, AR*

9.23.22 — Bossier City, LA*

9.24.22 — Sugar Land, TX*

*Michael Ray & Jackson Dean

**Michael Ray & Tim Montana

***Tyler Farr & Jackson Dean

