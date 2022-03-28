ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian claims comments about women getting back to work were taken out of context

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

Kim Kardashian didn’t actually mean it when she told women to “get your f—king a— up and work,” the reality star claimed Monday.

The SKIMS founder caught massive backlash earlier this month with her “advice for women in business,” published in a Variety profile about her family’s new Hulu show. Among the criticism was that Kardashian herself skipped more than a few steps on her way to being a media mogul, born into the already rich and famous family of O.J. Simpson’s future lawyer.

“It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kardashian, 41, told Variety.

The comments even gained enough traction to earn a mention at the Oscars Sunday night, when co-host Regina Hall jokingly encouraged Judi Dench to “work harder” after losing the best supporting actress award to Ariana DeBose .

But Kardashian claims her comments were taken out of context.

“It wasn’t a blanket statement toward women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do,” she told Robin Roberts in a “Good Morning America” interview that aired Monday morning.

“That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a soundbite really with no context. That soundbite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous,’ and my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

Variety reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister denied Kardashian’s telling Monday afternoon, saying that the question about being famous for being famous came after the mother of four’s “get back to work” comments, not before as she claimed.

Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Takes Kanye West's Side Following Drama With Kim Kardashian As She's Spotted Wearing The Rapper's Sweatshirt In L.A.

The war is on! After Kanye West mocked Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media, it looks like the Skims founder's sister Khloé Kardashian is siding with her sister's ex-husband Kanye West. Article continues below advertisement. While taking her daughter, True Thompson, to dance class in Los Angeles...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Confirms Kanye West Will Be On ‘Kardashian’s & Says She Still ‘Loves’ Him

Kim said she still ‘loves & respects’ Kayne, as she revealed he is part of a ‘major arc’ in the first episode of the family’s new Hulu series. Kim Kardashian got candid about where she stands with estranged husband Kanye West with regards to “publicly disagreeing” amid their recent drama involving the rapper’s social media attacks. The makeup mogul said she’d prefer to keep their personal issues personal in a new interview with Variety. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim explained. “But I do believe in handling it all privately.”
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Elizabeth Wagmeister
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Judi Dench
thebrag.com

Kim Kardashian is selling off her Yeezy items amid Kanye West divorce

Amid her bitter divorce battle against rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is selling some of her belongings from her ex-husband’s Yeezy label. Kardashian shocked fans this week after she uploaded items from Kanye’s Yeezy line to her “featured collection” on the Kardashian Kloset website. According to...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
#Kardashian Family
The Independent

The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West said her ‘career was over’ in first trailer for Hulu series

Kim Kardashian’s relationships with ex-husband Kanye West and Pete Davidson will be discussed in her new reality TV show.The Kardashian family, who rose to fame with their previous E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, are starring in a new series for Hulu titledThe Kardashians.On Monday (14 March), the first trailer for the series was released, showing Kim, her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mum Kris, all making appearances.The show was filmed in the aftermath of Kim’s split from rapper West, with one scene teased in the trailer seeing Kim discussing their struggles with Kourtney....
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Real Feelings About Lookalike Chaney Jones Hanging Out With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West can’t get enough of her lookalike Chaney Jones — and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what Kim thinks. Kim Kardashian, 41, was on fire last week at Milan Fashion Week! The SKIMS founder cemented her status as a global fashion icon at the Prada show as her estranged husband Kanye West, 44, and Instagram model, Chaney Jones, 24, went on back to back dates in Miami, Florida. Chaney has been drawing plenty of comparison due her similarities to Kim — even being dubbed a “Kim lookalike” — right down to her fashion sense.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Trevor Noah Says Kanye West Should Be Counseled, Not Canceled After Grammys and Instagram Bans

Trevor Noah wants to clarify his stance on Kanye West following recent controversy. After the news of the rap artist's recently Grammys performance ban amid "concerning" online behavior and a 24-hour suspension from Instagram for directing a racial slur at the Daily Show host, the comedian, who is hosting the upcoming music award ceremony, issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday, March 20.
ELECTIONS
TODAY.com

Kim Kardashian says she is taking the ‘high road’ in co-parenting with Kanye West

No matter what the circumstances are, Kim Kardashian will always “take the high road” when it comes to co-parenting with her ex, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. In a clip of her interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" shared on Thursday, Kardashian, 41, was praised by the host for being protective of her ex amid their divorce and the public comments he’s made about their family.
RELATIONSHIPS
Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

