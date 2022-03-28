Kim Kardashian claims comments about women getting back to work were taken out of context

Kim Kardashian didn’t actually mean it when she told women to “get your f—king a— up and work,” the reality star claimed Monday.

The SKIMS founder caught massive backlash earlier this month with her “advice for women in business,” published in a Variety profile about her family’s new Hulu show. Among the criticism was that Kardashian herself skipped more than a few steps on her way to being a media mogul, born into the already rich and famous family of O.J. Simpson’s future lawyer.

“It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kardashian, 41, told Variety.

The comments even gained enough traction to earn a mention at the Oscars Sunday night, when co-host Regina Hall jokingly encouraged Judi Dench to “work harder” after losing the best supporting actress award to Ariana DeBose .

But Kardashian claims her comments were taken out of context.

“It wasn’t a blanket statement toward women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do,” she told Robin Roberts in a “Good Morning America” interview that aired Monday morning.

“That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a soundbite really with no context. That soundbite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous,’ and my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

Variety reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister denied Kardashian’s telling Monday afternoon, saying that the question about being famous for being famous came after the mother of four’s “get back to work” comments, not before as she claimed.