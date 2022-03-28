ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold boys golfers bring back solid squad while Tiger girls have a lot of youth

By Bennett Blake
 1 day ago
(Griswold) The Griswold golfers will get things rolling with three meets next week.

Tiger coach Jason Reynolds says numbers are low on the girls team this year. “We return one letter winner, Linsey Keiser, who is a sophomore. We have five freshmen coming in. A couple of them will be with us full-time and some of them will run track part-time and join us when they can. A couple of them have golf experience so it will help us out this year for sure.”

Among the five freshman there is a wide range of familiarity with the game. “My daughter Joey is a freshman this year. She’s played a little bit of golf. She’s taken some time off the last couple of years, but is knocking the rust off. Reese Laverty and Rnya Kirchhoff have played quite a bit of golf in their early years. Then we have some newcomers with BrookLynne Peterson and Kyleigh Hering. They are learning a lot real quick in the first week of golf.”

The boys team has a good core returning. “Our numbers are quite a bit better there. We return quite a few seniors with Caleb Oakleaf, Tate Steinhoff, Brayden Stirek, and Mike Kunze. They all had some varsity roles last year. Kam Brownlee is a junior and he played quite a bit of varsity last year as well. We have some new seniors this year with Logan Evans and Adam Houser so they are both learning which is cool. It’s cool to grow the game of golf. Then we have a couple of freshmen with Hogan Hook and Alex Nelson. Both of those kids have played some junior golf.”

Reynolds admits it is hard to know exactly what to expect from this group since they haven’t had much time on the course. “We’ve only had a couple of practices so far. The weather really hasn’t cooperated. We have our first access to the course on Monday.” Reynolds says, “I’d expect the boys to be pretty competitive in our conference. We return quite a few kids. On the girls side I don’t know if we’ll have enough for a team score, but the girls that will make it out there should make an impact and be in the running for a medal in most meets that we play.”

Griswold hosts Nodaway Valley on Monday, travels to Red Oak on Thursday, and they head to Sidney on Friday.

