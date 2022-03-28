ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Terrifying Day Gordie Howe Almost Died During a Detroit Red Wings Hockey Game

By Brandon James - WBCK
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Hockey is by far, one the most dangerous sports to play. A lot of measures in recent years have been made to make it safer, like in many other sports as well. But in years past, it wasn't uncommon for there to be incidents that caused severe to nearly fatal injuries...

NHL

Ducks Assign Guhle, Robinson to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Brendan Guhle and right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in six games with Anaheim this season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner has recorded 4-10=14 points and 24 penalty...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Struggles Cast Spotlight on Coaching & Team Defense

If there’s one stat to takeaway from the Detroit Red Wings’ recent shellacking at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins, it’s this one:. The salary cap era began in the fall of 2005. The NHL has seen all sorts of poor team performances between then and now; the Buffalo Sabres drew the ire of many during their obvious tank job turning the 2014-15 season, the Colorado Avalanche were far away from the juggernaut they are now when they struggled their way through the 2016-17 season, and even the 2019-20 Red Wings put on a spectacle of mediocrity on a nightly basis. These three teams are some of the biggest and best examples of a team dragging their feet through a whole season, whether it was for draft positioning or simply due to a lack of talent (or both).
NHL
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
State
Michigan State
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson On His Struggles To Build A Relationship With Kareem Off The Court: “It Was Hard To Get Through To Kareem. It Was Just Hard To Talk To Him Then. Certain Times You Just Couldn’t Talk To Him."

During the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. A majority of the credit for the success of the Showtime Lakers goes to none other than the incredible duo of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At the time, Kareem was already one...
NBA
markerzone.com

CANADIENS GM KENT HUGHES BELIEVES MARTIN ST. LOUIS SHOULD STAY AS HEAD COACH

It's been nearly two months since the Montreal Canadiens brought in Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis to become their interim head coach. Since he was hired on February 9th, the Canadiens have gone 10-7-4 in 21 games with many players on the roster enjoying a lot more success including Cole Caufield.
NHL
NHL

Todd McLellan to Coach His 1,000th NHL Game Tonight Against Seattle

Head Coach Honored in Pregame Ceremony at Crypto.com Arena. Head coach Todd McLellan will be behind the bench for his 1,000th NHL regular-season game tonight and is being honored with a pregame video recognizing his accomplishment. He becomes the 31st coach in NHL history to reach the milestone. The ceremony...
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the...
NHL
Gordie Howe
ESPN

Flyers sign US Olympian Noah Cates among moves around NHL

Noah Cates is going from Beijing to Broad Street after the Philadelphia Flyers signed the forward prospect to a two-year entry-level contract. Cates signed a deal Monday for the rest of this season and 2022-23 and is expected to play in the NHL immediately. His college season ended when Minnesota-Duluth was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Saturday by Denver.
NHL
theScore

Hughes wants St. Louis to stay with Canadiens long term

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes gave interim head coach Martin St. Louis a significant vote of confidence Tuesday. "I'd like to see him part of the Montreal Canadiens organization for the long term and remove the interim tag, if that's the question you're asking," Hughes told TSN from this week's GM meetings.
NHL
Golf Digest

Sabres complete wild comeback with literal Nok Hockey goal against the Blackhawks

On Monday, we showed you the worst bad beat of 2022 not just in hockey, but sports in general, when Toronto's Auston Matthews flicked a length-of-the-ice empty-net goal to break the hearts of under bettors with 0.4 seconds remaining. What happened to Chicago Blackhawks money line bettors on Monday evening wasn't quite as depraved, but it was still incredibly painful.
NHL
#The Toronto Maple Leafs
Q 105.7

What Does New York’s ‘Abandoned’ Hockey Arena Look Like Now?

On June 23, 2021, Anthony Beauvillier scored the game-winning goal in overtime, as the New York Islanders tied their Stanley Cup Semi-Final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Two days later, the Lightning won the series, and in doing that, eliminated the Islanders, and ended their run at the Nassau...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Makar, Avalanche look to keep rolling against Wild

Josi tries to extend point streak for Predators; Panthers visit Maple Leafs. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the eight games Sunday. Makar continues record-breaking season for Avalanche. Cale...
NHL
UPI News

Eugene Melnyk, owner of NHL's Senators, dies at 62

March 29 (UPI) -- Eugene Melnyk, the owner of the Ottawa Senators, died from an illness, the NHL franchise announced. He was 62. The Senators said the Melnyk died Monday, but did not specify which illness he battled. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Ottawa Senators owner Eugene...
NHL
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

