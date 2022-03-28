ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Celestial trio to shine together before final sunrise of March

By Brian Lada,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 18 hours ago

Early risers will be treated to a trio of planets at the end of the month, a planetary gathering that will continue to put on a show through the beginning of April.

Folks who have been out before daybreak over the past few weeks have likely seen Venus shining bright in the eastern sky before the morning light washes out the views of the stars and planets. Venus will continue to be the focal point for early morning skywatchers at the end of March as two other planets will also swing into the spotlight.

About an hour before sunrise, local time, on Thursday, March 31, Mars, Saturn and Venus will shine in tight formation in the eastern sky, an event that will be visible from anywhere around the world.

Venus will be the brightest of the three, outshining every star and planet in the sky. Saturn will appear in the middle of the trio with Mars glowing on the right side of the celestial formation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rIHe_0es2BLrE00

No telescope will be needed to spot the planets as they are all bright enough to see with the unaided eye, but a bit of luck may be required in the form of cloud-free weather.

If cloudy weather is in the forecast for your area Thursday morning, there will still be a few opportunities to see the trio during the opening days of April, although they will appear slightly different than they will Thursday.

Experts say it will be worth working up early on Monday, April 4, and Tuesday, April 5, in order to enjoy views of the planets since Saturn and Mars will appear extremely close to each other.

This two-day event is known as a conjunction and is the first close meeting of these planets since March 31, 2020.

Mars and Saturn will be so close that they will appear in the same field of view of most telescopes, at least for folks who have the energy to set up a telescope before the crack of dawn.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Our Universe Might Have a Second Earth That Looks Something Like This

It may feel like it at times, but Earth is the opposite of alone. Approximately 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (more than a septillion) planets call the cosmos home, and that figure doesn't even include all the rogue, starless ones. Of course, a bunch are likely coated in wacky radioactive chemicals, made of pure...
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
AccuWeather

Arctic’s melting permafrost has yielded some amazing treasures

A trend of rising temperatures has led to long-extinct creatures, well preserved and near fully intact, being unearthed and casting new light on prehistoric eras. And one creature was still alive after 24,000 years. From a squirming microorganism awakened from its deep multi-millennial slumber to a pair of mummified lion...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Celestial#Before Sunrise#Saturn
Daily Mail

Extinction is coming!... but it won’t be the end of the world. A history of Earth suggests humanity will eventually die out — but new life forms will evolve to take our place

Dig deep below contemporary London gravel to the clay, and you will find astonishing fossilised remains of crocodiles, sea turtles and early relatives of horses. They lived in an epoch when London was ‘forests of mangrove palm and pawpaw, and waters rich in seagrass and giant lily pads, a warm, tropical paradise’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
iheart.com

NASA Shares Stunning Photo Of Earth From the Rings Of Saturn

NASA recently shared a stunning photo of Saturn with its rings and Earth lined up on Instagram. According to reports, the photo of the two planets was taken in 2013 from the Cassini spacecraft. NASA captioned the post, "That pale blue dot just below the rings? That’s Earth from approximately...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
natureworldnews.com

Evidence of Life Discovered Deep Beneath Earth's Mantle

The fast evolution of animals 540 million years ago transformed the Earth forever - down into its lower mantle. In rocks from this zone, a team led by ETH researcher Andrea Giuliani discovered indications of this evolution. What's Happening Below?. Actions deep within the Earth's interior impact what happens on...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

The Earth Just Got Hit By A Solar Storm

The Sun is having a moment, and the Earth just got caught in the crosshairs of a coronal mass ejection. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the solar outburst resulted in a moderate geometric storm, with “disturbed conditions” expected to continue for the next day or so.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect A Fresh Start In The Romance Department This Season

Spring is my favorite time of year for many reasons. For one, the sun will finally be hanging out in the sky for a bit longer, allowing everyone to feel like they have more time in the day (even though that’s not technically true). The weather is also starting to get warmer, and the world is starting to become colorful again after a long, gray winter. While there are certain zodiac signs that are filled with the energy to tackle their spring cleaning, there are a few signs that benefit from this season in other ways, particularly in the romance department. Valentine’s Day may be in the rearview, but spring 2022 will be the most romantic season for three zodiac signs, filling their relationships with a newfound excitement and vibrance.
LIFESTYLE
scitechdaily.com

Hidden Magnitude-8.2 Earthquake Source of Mysterious Global Tsunami

Researchers uncover why a complex earthquake in the south Atlantic sent an unexpected tsunami around the world in 2021. A 47 km-deep, magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck the south Atlantic in 2021 and caused a global tsunami was actually a sequence of five earthquakes. A shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Dinosaur In History

The “age of dinosaurs”, officially known as the Mesozoic era, lasted from 252 million years ago until 66 million years ago. Scientists believe that period ended when an asteroid hit Earth. Expert observations about the period, particularly about the size and type of dinosaurs have changed over decades, particularly as new fossils are discovered. These […]
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Melting glaciers reveal 1,700-year-old weapons used by reindeer hunters

Glacial archaeologists in Norway have discovered weapons and secret hideaways on a remote mountain where stealthy hunters waited for reindeer more than a millennium ago. While surveying part of the inland mountain peak Sandgrovskaret, the archaeological team recovered five arrows, three of which are up to 1,700 years old. The researchers also discovered 40 stone-built hunting blinds, which made the hunters "invisible" to nearby reindeer.
SCIENCE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

44K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy