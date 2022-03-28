How Has the Pandemic Impacted Your Lunch Routine?

The idea of ordering food at home is not an outlandish concept anymore. According to McKinsey and Company, the food delivery market "more than doubled" during the pandemic and customers now have access to several "user-friendly apps" that make it a lot easier to order food from the comfort of their homes. In fact, one Reddit user expressed their appreciation for delivery services last year and wrote that they weren't a fan of the concept but changed their mind after being diagnosed with inflammatory arthritis. They realized that it's impossible to cook on the bad days when it's exhausting to prepare a meal from scratch and food delivery services can be incredibly useful on such occasions. They added, "Shoutout to all the disabled people who have it worse than me when it comes to self-sufficiency as well as our delivery drivers — always tip at least 18%!"

