Two Teens Die in Humboldt County Crash
(Webster City, IA) — Two teens have been killed in a one vehicle accident near Dakota City in Humboldt County. Reportedly, a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck operated by 17-year-old Gavin Maines of Woolstock was traveling westbound on 230th Street Saturday morning when Maines failed to navigate the right hand curve of the road. The pickup went into the west ditch where it rolled several times. Maines and a passenger, 18-year-old Madison Fraker of Algona, were ejected from the truck. Both were pronounced dead at the accident scene by the Humboldt County medical examiner.
