Les Luthiers Viejos Hazmerreiress show in Washington, DC Jun 14, 2022 – presale password

Elton John has announced his final performance dates, which will conclude the North American portion of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. In 2018, the singer announced his plan for a three-year farewell tour that would complete his 52 years of live performances. The tour was later postponed due to a personal injury. Now, he begins his last round of North American dates in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 15 July, with 11 recently added dates, including shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Phoenix, Arizona; Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia; San Diego and Santa Clara, California; Dodger Stadium in...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO