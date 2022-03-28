ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Les Luthiers Viejos Hazmerreiress show in Washington, DC Jun 14, 2022 – presale password

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Les Luthiers Viejos Hazmerreires presale passcode is available below! This is your best chance to order tickets for Les Luthiers Viejos Hazmerreires before they go on sale....

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their 14-date Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour in April. The southern rockers will launch the run of shows in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 9 and conclude on Sept. 23 in Sparks, Nev. Don Felder will join Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates, along with the Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project on others.
Elton John announces final North American tour dates

Elton John has announced his final performance dates, which will conclude the North American portion of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. In 2018, the singer announced his plan for a three-year farewell tour that would complete his 52 years of live performances. The tour was later postponed due to a personal injury. Now, he begins his last round of North American dates in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 15 July, with 11 recently added dates, including shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Phoenix, Arizona; Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia; San Diego and Santa Clara, California; Dodger Stadium in...
Florence + The Machine Announced Fall 2022 US Tour Dates

The world is mere months away from finally getting to hear Florence + The Machine’s long-awaited fifth studio album, Dance Fever. To gear up for its release, the musician has announced a full-blown U.S. tour in celebration of the record that’ll be kicking off this fall. The famed...
Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless announce joint US summer tour

Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a joint tour across the US. The run kicks off on July 8 in Detroit, and continues through to the following month before wrapping up on August 12 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Joining the...
Win tickets to see Elton John in concert – live at Petco Park!

CBS 8 Mornings at 6am and CBS 8 News – Live at 6pm are giving away eight (8) Grand Prize packages each featuring a pair of tickets to see rock legend Elton John, LIVE in concert at Petco Park on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour. This contest ends at 11:59pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Joe Satriani Books 44-Date North American Tour for Late 2022

In support of his 19th full length album, The Elephants of Mars, guitar sensation Joe Satriani has booked a 44-date tour throughout the U.S. and Canada, which will launch in late September. On this run, which stretches from Sept. 21 through Nov. 19 with just one stop across the northern...
Interpol and Spoon Announce Tour

Interpol and Spoon have announced the Lights, Camera, Factions Tour. The dates take place across North America in August and September with opening band the Goon Sax. Find the band’s schedules below. Interpol have finished their forthcoming seventh studio album. Spoon recently released their new album Lucifer on the...
De’Wayne announces U.S. headline tour, teases new music

Fresh from being added to the massive Lollapalooza line-up, De’Wayne has also announced details of his own U.S. headline run – the excellently-titled De’Wayne's World tour. Having supported the likes of WILLOW and Chase Atlantic in 2021, the musician will be stepping out on his own in...
Halestorm Returns to Stage For Summer 2022 Tour

Rock band Halestorm, founded by siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale, will be hitting the road this summer. The band announced summer tour dates as they crisscross the U.S. The 16-date trek will kick off on July 8 in Detroit, Michigan, making stops in Indianapolis, Boston, Baltimore, Phoenix, and Oklahoma, before wrapping on August 12 in Portsmouth, Virginia.
