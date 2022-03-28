Les Luthiers Viejos Hazmerreiress show in Washington, DC Jun 14, 2022 – presale password

Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their 14-date Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour in April. The southern rockers will launch the run of shows in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 9 and conclude on Sept. 23 in Sparks, Nev. Don Felder will join Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates, along with the Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project on others.
Nashville singer-songwriter Adia Victoria‘s 2021 album A Southern Gothic was draped in dynamic tones and moods; for her first single since its release, she’s ready to turn up from the get-go. The new single “Ain’t Killed Me Yet,” out today, is a rollicking blues burner about living hard...
The Michael Schenker Group have given us a half century of heavy music and this fall fans across the U.S. will get a chance to dig into his catalog when Schenker takes his self-titled band on tour. The trek gets underway Sept. 27 at the Coach House in San Juan...
Roxy Music, pioneers of the ’70s artsier glam rock, are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a North American and U.K. tour, the band’s first time performing in more than a decade. The 13-date tour, will bring singer Bryan Ferry, sax player Andy Mackay, guitarist Phil Manzanera, and drummer...
With new music to support, it's time for Alexisonfire to hit the road. Though the band already had a handful of North and South American dates as well as some stops in the U.K., they've now tacked on a wealth of shows in North America for the spring, summer and fall.
NEW YORK — (AP) — Elton John has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Arizona and Washington state. John begins his final run of dates in North America in Philadelphia on July 15, finishing...
The world is mere months away from finally getting to hear Florence + The Machine’s long-awaited fifth studio album, Dance Fever. To gear up for its release, the musician has announced a full-blown U.S. tour in celebration of the record that’ll be kicking off this fall. The famed...
Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a joint tour across the US. The run kicks off on July 8 in Detroit, and continues through to the following month before wrapping up on August 12 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Joining the...
CBS 8 Mornings at 6am and CBS 8 News – Live at 6pm are giving away eight (8) Grand Prize packages each featuring a pair of tickets to see rock legend Elton John, LIVE in concert at Petco Park on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour. This contest ends at 11:59pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
In support of his 19th full length album, The Elephants of Mars, guitar sensation Joe Satriani has booked a 44-date tour throughout the U.S. and Canada, which will launch in late September. On this run, which stretches from Sept. 21 through Nov. 19 with just one stop across the northern...
Interpol and Spoon have announced the Lights, Camera, Factions Tour. The dates take place across North America in August and September with opening band the Goon Sax. Find the band’s schedules below. Interpol have finished their forthcoming seventh studio album. Spoon recently released their new album Lucifer on the...
Fresh from being added to the massive Lollapalooza line-up, De’Wayne has also announced details of his own U.S. headline run – the excellently-titled De’Wayne's World tour. Having supported the likes of WILLOW and Chase Atlantic in 2021, the musician will be stepping out on his own in...
