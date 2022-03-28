San Antonio prepares for thunderstorms with red flag warning still in effect

EARLY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – City of Early Police announced on social media this evening that last week’s Blanket fire has reignited, sharing harrowing video of the blaze. According to the Facebook post, the fire is moving north-northeast and is not threatening the towns of Blanket nor Early. Police warned residents to avoid travelling to look at the fire. Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that the Ramsey fire in Brown County had reignited earlier today as well. As of about 9:00 p.m. on Mar. 26, the Ramsey fire covered about 3,100 acres and was 50% contained. ‘

EARLY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO