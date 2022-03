After being put on pause during the pandemic, Party on the PATH returns to Buckhead on March 27. Organized by the nonprofit Livable Buckhead, the event celebrates art in Buckhead and features live music and dancing. It will be held outside Eclipse di Luna, where the multi-use trail PATH4OO hits Miami Circle. “Miami Circle offers […] The post Buckhead’s Party on the PATH returns March 27 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO