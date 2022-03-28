Strelsky Pleads Not Guilty In McCarty Murder Case

A serial rapist entered guilty pleas to multiple counts of rape and murder in a Texas courtroom on Friday. Reginald Kimbro, 28, agreed to a plea deal at the last second that spared him from going to trial, according to court records. The plea deal also potentially spared his life by taking the death penalty off the table.
A Nevada woman accused of using the Darkweb and paying $5,000 in Bitcoin to have her ex-husband killed pleaded guilty Thursday in Sacramento federal court to a single count of murder for hire, a charge that could net her 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Kristy Lynn Felkins,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
A Black Dunkin' Donuts employee is serving two years under house arrest, a consequence stemming from an incident involving a racist customer using the N-word and a fatal punch. Barista Corey Pujols gave Vonelle Cook, 77, a life-ending punch after the customer used racial slurs on him while ordering through...
A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
Martin County- Indiana State Police Detective, Sergeant David Mitchell filed for and received an arrest warrant for Matthew Ray Copeland, 29, of Shoals, following an investigation into a Battery that allegedly occurred on October 15, 2021, in Martin County.
The California woman charged with a hate crime for allegedly wrongly accusing a Black teen of taking her phone at a Manhattan hotel in December 2020 and grabbing at him as he tried to leave has been offered a plea deal, the district attorney's office said Monday. Miya Ponsetto had...
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
A plea deal has been reached between prosecutors and a former Tennessee sheriff’s deputy accused of raping a 14-year-old girl multiple times. The deal will keep him out of prison and off the sex offender list, according to reports.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
A Middle Georgia man who spent more than $50,000 on a rare Pokémon trading card after acquiring a coronavirus relief loan will be spending three years in federal prison, officials said. Vinath Oudomsine, 31, of Dublin, pleaded guilty to wire fraud after he received $85,000 while applying for a...
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
The family of a Northern California woman whose 2016 disappearance trigged an intensive search and international headlines on Friday criticized the way she was arrested on charges she faked her own kidnapping. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was “ambushed” in front of her children Thursday afternoon, according to her family. She spent the night in […]
Cincinnati police were called to Laidlaw Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, police said they found a man lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound.
Despite legal actions taken against her older brother, actor Jussie Smollet, actress Jurnee Smollett is sticking beside her brother. Jussie, has been sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 days of probation for arranging his own hate crime and filing a fictitious police report on Jan. 19, 2019. He was originally indicted with 16 counts of disorderly conduct in March 2019.
Comments / 0