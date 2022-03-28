ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Strelsky Pleads Not Guilty In McCarty Murder Case

By Dave Begley
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria Strelsky appeared before a Laurel County judge Friday morning for an arraignment in the Bryan McCarty murder case. She is facing charges of murder, forgery and tampering with physical...

