Lorry hits rail bridge in Plymouth

A sunken medieval town dubbed “Yorkshire’s Atlantis” is on the brink of being discovered after existing for more than 650 years underwater.Ravenser Odd was a busy port town built on the sandbanks at the mouth of the Humber estuary and was thought to have a more prosperous harbour than upriver Hull, before it was abandoned and later flooded after ferocious storms in the mid-1300s.But the submerged market town, which has lain dormant on the bed of the Humber ever since, could finally be located. Daniel Parsons, a professor in sedimentology at the University of Hull, came up with the idea...

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO