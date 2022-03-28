ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Lorry hits rail bridge in Plymouth

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA lorry has hit a bridge in Plymouth almost seven months after it was damaged by a different...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Network Rail announces reopening date for flood-hit railway line

A rail line closed by major flood damage will re-open by the first week of April, according to transport bosses. The track between Welshpool and Newtown, on the Cambrian Line, was badly damaged by successive storms last month, forcing its closure. The water washed away earth from beneath the track...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Traffic chaos as bin lorry crashes into railings and blocks roads

A tipper truck collided with a wall and railings in the centre of Llangollen, closing main routes around the town. The drama happened on Tuesday morning when the bin lorry collided with a wall. An eye witness at the nearby Deeside Cafe Bistro said the collision caused major damage to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Ravenser Odd: Yorkshire’s ‘lost Atlantis nearly found’ after 650 years under water

A sunken medieval town dubbed “Yorkshire’s Atlantis” is on the brink of being discovered after existing for more than 650 years underwater.Ravenser Odd was a busy port town built on the sandbanks at the mouth of the Humber estuary and was thought to have a more prosperous harbour than upriver Hull, before it was abandoned and later flooded after ferocious storms in the mid-1300s.But the submerged market town, which has lain dormant on the bed of the Humber ever since, could finally be located. Daniel Parsons, a professor in sedimentology at the University of Hull, came up with the idea...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lorry#Mutley
Boston

Commuter Rail train hits pedestrian in Natick

The person was taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown. A Commuter Rail train hit a pedestrian Monday morning on East Central Street in Natick. The Natick Fire Department posted on Facebook Monday to report the crash, saying that one person was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition has not been released.
NATICK, MA
Shropshire Star

Lorry crashes into house in Shropshire village

Firefighters were called when a lorry crashed into a house in a Shropshire village. The crash happened in the early hours in Eaton Constantine, between Shrewsbury and Telford. Fire crews were called at 12.33am on Monday. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances including a Rescue Tender from...
ACCIDENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes named the best place in the UK to own an electric car

Milton Keynes has been named the best place in the United Kingdom to own an electric vehicle. New research puts the Buckinghamshire town top of the charts, just narrowly taking the crown from Coventry in the Midlands. According to a study from CarGuide.co.uk, Milton Keynes has around 137.3 electric charging...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Daily Mail

Incredible medieval Scottish castle on Airbnb is named ‘hottest property’ in the UK and Ireland in 'Oscars of independent accommodation'

A 16th-century Scottish castle has been named the 'hottest property' in the independent UK and Ireland accommodation sector. Kilmartin Castle, in Scotland's rural Argyll, was handed the accolade last night at a virtual ceremony for the 2022 Eviivo Awards, dubbed the 'Oscars of independent accommodation'. Each award winner was announced...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Non-Ukrainian refugees wrongly denied free Wales rail travel

Refugees from Sudan in Wales have been denied free rail travel after staff wrongly told them a new scheme was available only to those from Ukraine. Last week, the Welsh government said all refugees would qualify for free train travel in Wales for six months. But one Sudanese man said...
TRAVEL
BBC

Historic England pictures show Nottingham through the decades

Newly-released photographs from Historic England show Nottingham through the decades. English Heritage's aerial photography explorer allows users to search and explore an online map showing aerial photographs of England taken over the past 100 years. This photograph, from 1933, shows Nottingham Forest's football ground and the Turney Bros leather works,...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Stevenage building being demolished collapses on to street

A building in the process of being demolished has collapsed on to the pavement. Swingate House in Stevenage, Hertfordshire crumbled at about 10:00 GMT and also left debris across the road. Roads in the town centre around the building were closed so that emergency services and contractors could deal with...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

East Yorkshire and North Norfolk to get £36m to tackle coastal erosion

Two councils will be given £36m to tackle coastal erosion. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the cash would help those living by the coast "to prepare and plan". Some of the measures include replacing damaged buildings and access roads, as well as repurposing land...
U.K.
BBC

Norwich 'Church of Art' gets £500k for urgent repairs

An "exciting" project to repair an at-risk medieval church can go ahead after it was awarded a £500,000 grant. St Margaret's on St Benedicts Street in Norwich, Norfolk, needs urgent work on its tower, south chapel and chancel. The Grade I-listed building, which was closed as a place of...
RELIGION
BBC

Torbay railway bridge build work delayed due to BT cables

Work to replace a railway bridge in Devon has been extended until May. Torbay Council and track operator Network Rail said replacing the Torbay Road bridge in Paignton had been delayed because engineers were trying not to disrupt BT cables on site. They said the cables meant the installation of...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Manchester Airport reputation 'nosediving' as delays continue

The reputation of Manchester Airport is "nosediving" as "chaotic" scenes caused by delays continue, a councillor says. Passengers have faced long queues for check-in and security throughout March. Councillor Pat Karney, from Manchester City Council which jointly owns the airport, has called for an "urgent meeting" to ensure "everything possible...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

West Midlands to run 'largest hydrogen bus fleet' due to new funding

The West Midlands is set to run the UK's largest hydrogen bus fleet after securing new funding. The region will get 124 new buses after it won £30m from the Department for Transport to fund a switchover. Twenty four of the new vehicles will be articulated tram-style buses set...
TRAFFIC
BBC

TransPennine rail conductors strike again in pay row

Rail commuters face further disruption in services as conductors stage another strike in a pay dispute. RMT union members on the TransPennine Express (TPE) have walked out for 24 hours on Sunday. The union said it was "the last course of action but the company has left us with no...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

M1 crash today in Leicestershire leaves traffic queueing as motorway blocked

A busy stretch of the M1 motorway is closed following a crash in Leicestershire today (Sunday, March 27). The northbound carriageway is blocked between Junction 22 (Coalville) and Junction 23 (Loughborough). Emergency services remain at the scene and a closure remains in place on all lanes tonight. The incident was...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy