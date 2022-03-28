ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police launch hunt for missing girl, 16, who disappeared from her home in West Yorkshire

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing 16-year-old girl from West Yorkshire.

Daniyah Hussain, from Lindley, Huddersfield, was reported missing from her home yesterday evening.

West Yorkshire Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from the teenager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xC8oD_0es2A4pV00
Daniyah Hussain, from Huddersfield, was reported missing from her home yesterday evening

A force spokesperson said: 'The 16-year-old is described as Asian with brown eyes and very long straight black hair.

'Daniyah was wearing black leggings, a grey zip-up jumper, white Nike trainers and a Tommy Hilfiger rucksack when she was last seen.'

Officers would ask Daniyah or anyone who has information about her to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 1493 of March 27.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

